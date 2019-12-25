146 South Canon Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Prime Beverly Hills Large 1BR/1BA Top Floor Corner Unit w/AC + Office Nook. Legendary tree lined street on Canon in boutique garden late 20s building. Tons of natural light ?? comes through and super quiet corner unit top floor! Super unique and ornate bathroom tile with tub and shower. Must see in person to truly understand just how special this building, unit, and location is. Walking distance to all prime Beverly Hills shops, hotels, and restaurants. Beverly Hills Preferential street parking only. No dedicated parking space included. Washer dryer on-site. Beverly Hills Street PARKING ONLY. Please read, no on-site parking, preferential beverly hills street parking.



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (TEXT ONLY PLEASE, its much easier and faster)



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/146-s-canon-dr-beverly-hills-ca-90212-usa-unit-6/462c125a-b03d-4a09-ad66-70f4a584689e



(RLNE5344591)