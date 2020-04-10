All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

134 South PALM Drive

134 South Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

134 South Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Virtual Showings Available. Experience the best of Beverly Hills in this spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath available now. Located within a side-by-side duplex, this property shows immense pride of ownership and has been updated perfectly to cater to today's modern living standards, without compromising the integrity of the original architecture. High ceilings, hardwood floors, formal dining area, natural light, and side-by-side private parking are just a few of the promising features that await you. This is a home ideal for those who want to be impressed by all that the city has to offer. Moments from incredible shopping and dining & conveniently located in between Doheny and Beverly Dr, and in close proximity to Beverly Vista (Beverly Hills' new middle school), rarely does a property of this kind become available. Please note: no pets.~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 South PALM Drive have any available units?
134 South PALM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 134 South PALM Drive have?
Some of 134 South PALM Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 South PALM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
134 South PALM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 South PALM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 134 South PALM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 134 South PALM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 134 South PALM Drive offers parking.
Does 134 South PALM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 South PALM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 South PALM Drive have a pool?
No, 134 South PALM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 134 South PALM Drive have accessible units?
No, 134 South PALM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 134 South PALM Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 South PALM Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 South PALM Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 South PALM Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
