134 South PALM Drive

Virtual Showings Available. Experience the best of Beverly Hills in this spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath available now. Located within a side-by-side duplex, this property shows immense pride of ownership and has been updated perfectly to cater to today's modern living standards, without compromising the integrity of the original architecture. High ceilings, hardwood floors, formal dining area, natural light, and side-by-side private parking are just a few of the promising features that await you. This is a home ideal for those who want to be impressed by all that the city has to offer. Moments from incredible shopping and dining & conveniently located in between Doheny and Beverly Dr, and in close proximity to Beverly Vista (Beverly Hills' new middle school), rarely does a property of this kind become available. Please note: no pets.~