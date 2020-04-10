All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 133 South SPALDING Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
133 South SPALDING Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 10:00 PM

133 South SPALDING Drive

133 South Spalding Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

133 South Spalding Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Do not disturb cooperative tenant! Rare full-floor Penthouse with city vistas in a custom-built newer 4-unit "boutique" building on one of the most coveted quiet roads in all of western Beverly Hills moments to the best of the Westside and Century City. Elevator direct to a private foyer. Sunlit rooms with high ceilings, dark wood floors, and French doors. Super cook's kitchen with top stainless appliances. Stunning bathrooms. 2 bedrooms and a convertible den. Large master suite with walk-in, balcony, luxe bath with steam shower. Great living room with fireplace and access to a front balcony and separate large terrace. Laundry room inside of the unit. 2 gated subterranean side x side parking spaces and generous extra storage area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 South SPALDING Drive have any available units?
133 South SPALDING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 133 South SPALDING Drive have?
Some of 133 South SPALDING Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 South SPALDING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
133 South SPALDING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 South SPALDING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 133 South SPALDING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 133 South SPALDING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 133 South SPALDING Drive offers parking.
Does 133 South SPALDING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 South SPALDING Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 South SPALDING Drive have a pool?
No, 133 South SPALDING Drive does not have a pool.
Does 133 South SPALDING Drive have accessible units?
No, 133 South SPALDING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 133 South SPALDING Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 South SPALDING Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 South SPALDING Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 South SPALDING Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts