133 South SPALDING Drive

Do not disturb cooperative tenant! Rare full-floor Penthouse with city vistas in a custom-built newer 4-unit "boutique" building on one of the most coveted quiet roads in all of western Beverly Hills moments to the best of the Westside and Century City. Elevator direct to a private foyer. Sunlit rooms with high ceilings, dark wood floors, and French doors. Super cook's kitchen with top stainless appliances. Stunning bathrooms. 2 bedrooms and a convertible den. Large master suite with walk-in, balcony, luxe bath with steam shower. Great living room with fireplace and access to a front balcony and separate large terrace. Laundry room inside of the unit. 2 gated subterranean side x side parking spaces and generous extra storage area.