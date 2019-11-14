All apartments in Beverly Hills
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
133 S Crescent Dr
Last updated November 14 2019 at 10:54 AM

133 S Crescent Dr

133 South Crescent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

133 South Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
This fully furnished and renovated one-bedroom San Francisco penthouse is now available for your corporate tenant stay of 6 monthd or more. Take in a panoramic ocean view in this quiet corporate rental near Golden Gate Park. Fast and convenient public transportation to downtown and all points means this executive rental gives you the best of all worlds.

Parking isnt included here, but maybe you wont need a car. Public options are fast and convenient to get anywhere in San Francisco. Bus #71 runs close and there are muni train stops to get you all over the city. Its just seven miles to the Financial District, home to First Republic Bank, McKesson, Charles Schwab, Wells Fargo, PG&E, the Gap, Williams-Sonoma, and Levi Strauss. Tech is huge here, and Postmates, Pinterest, Adobe, Square, Uber, Hired, Foursquare, Indiegogo, Nanigans, and Adroll are just a few of the better known tech firms. San Francisco State University and UCSF are quite close to this home, and the Art Institute of San Francisco and USF also are a draw for visiting professors. Travel nurses head to San Francisco to work at Zuckerberg General, Sutter Health, Cal Pacific Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente, and Dignity Health among others powering this massive economy.

Breathtaking ocean view. Gorgeous sunsets. Ocean beach in the walking distance. What more could you need in the City by the Bay? There is more! From here, its a short ten-minute stroll to Golden Gate Park. Theres a tennis court across the street and equipment is provided. If Golf is your thing its five minutes to the first tee. Bring or rent a bike and you can use the bicycle lane along the ocean beach or in Golden Gate Park. A Safeway, Trader Joes, and Whole Foods are nearby giving you plenty of grocery options to accompany dining and retail fun at hots spots like Outerlands, Beach Chalet, Pacific Catch, and Crepevine. Walk around the corner to the new library and check out something to enjoy w

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 S Crescent Dr have any available units?
133 S Crescent Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 133 S Crescent Dr have?
Some of 133 S Crescent Dr's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 S Crescent Dr currently offering any rent specials?
133 S Crescent Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 S Crescent Dr pet-friendly?
No, 133 S Crescent Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 133 S Crescent Dr offer parking?
Yes, 133 S Crescent Dr offers parking.
Does 133 S Crescent Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 S Crescent Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 S Crescent Dr have a pool?
No, 133 S Crescent Dr does not have a pool.
Does 133 S Crescent Dr have accessible units?
No, 133 S Crescent Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 133 S Crescent Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 S Crescent Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 S Crescent Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 S Crescent Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

