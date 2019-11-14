133 S Crescent Dr

Amenities

This fully furnished and renovated one-bedroom San Francisco penthouse is now available for your corporate tenant stay of 6 monthd or more. Take in a panoramic ocean view in this quiet corporate rental near Golden Gate Park. Fast and convenient public transportation to downtown and all points means this executive rental gives you the best of all worlds.



Parking isnt included here, but maybe you wont need a car. Public options are fast and convenient to get anywhere in San Francisco. Bus #71 runs close and there are muni train stops to get you all over the city. Its just seven miles to the Financial District, home to First Republic Bank, McKesson, Charles Schwab, Wells Fargo, PG&E, the Gap, Williams-Sonoma, and Levi Strauss. Tech is huge here, and Postmates, Pinterest, Adobe, Square, Uber, Hired, Foursquare, Indiegogo, Nanigans, and Adroll are just a few of the better known tech firms. San Francisco State University and UCSF are quite close to this home, and the Art Institute of San Francisco and USF also are a draw for visiting professors. Travel nurses head to San Francisco to work at Zuckerberg General, Sutter Health, Cal Pacific Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente, and Dignity Health among others powering this massive economy.



Breathtaking ocean view. Gorgeous sunsets. Ocean beach in the walking distance. What more could you need in the City by the Bay? There is more! From here, its a short ten-minute stroll to Golden Gate Park. Theres a tennis court across the street and equipment is provided. If Golf is your thing its five minutes to the first tee. Bring or rent a bike and you can use the bicycle lane along the ocean beach or in Golden Gate Park. A Safeway, Trader Joes, and Whole Foods are nearby giving you plenty of grocery options to accompany dining and retail fun at hots spots like Outerlands, Beach Chalet, Pacific Catch, and Crepevine. Walk around the corner to the new library and check out something to enjoy w