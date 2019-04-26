125 South ELM Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Ready today! Walk to the best of Beverly Hills from this spacious 2 bedroom + Den (optional 3rd bedroom) 2.5 baths, top floor corner unit, in beautifully maintained small 4 unit building. Beverly Hills school district! Just under 1700 square feet with a lovely open floor-plan featuring a large living/dining area with gas fireplace. Spacious master suite and secondary bedrooms with no common walls. Den is easily used as a bedroom if needed. Large eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinets and storage. Private laundry room for your unit only and 2 car garage (tandem) with huge storage room. Walk to restaurants, shopping, grocery store, prime retail -- all just steps from your apartment. Come see today! Short Term leases considered.