Beverly Hills, CA
125 South ELM Drive
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

125 South ELM Drive

125 South Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

125 South Elm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
elevator
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ready today! Walk to the best of Beverly Hills from this spacious 2 bedroom + Den (optional 3rd bedroom) 2.5 baths, top floor corner unit, in beautifully maintained small 4 unit building. Beverly Hills school district! Just under 1700 square feet with a lovely open floor-plan featuring a large living/dining area with gas fireplace. Spacious master suite and secondary bedrooms with no common walls. Den is easily used as a bedroom if needed. Large eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinets and storage. Private laundry room for your unit only and 2 car garage (tandem) with huge storage room. Walk to restaurants, shopping, grocery store, prime retail -- all just steps from your apartment. Come see today! Short Term leases considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 South ELM Drive have any available units?
125 South ELM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 125 South ELM Drive have?
Some of 125 South ELM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 South ELM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
125 South ELM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 South ELM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 125 South ELM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 125 South ELM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 125 South ELM Drive offers parking.
Does 125 South ELM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 South ELM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 South ELM Drive have a pool?
No, 125 South ELM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 125 South ELM Drive have accessible units?
No, 125 South ELM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 125 South ELM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 South ELM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 South ELM Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 South ELM Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
