Beverly Hills, CA
1201 LOMA VISTA Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

1201 LOMA VISTA Drive

1201 Loma Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
In coveted Trousdale Estates, enter the privately gated motor-court w/ shaded seating area and beautiful greenery. Formal foyer thru double-door columned entry transitions to living area with fireplace and gently pivots thru public rooms with gleaming hardwood and natural light through wall of French doors. Cook's Kitchen has granite counters, 2 sinks + elegant tile floors that wrap thru to windowed family room w/ breakfast nook and door w/ small doggy amenity to yard complete w/ tranquil pool and long covered patio for lounging w/ city vistas in the background. Off the living area the bedroom atrium w/ skylight leads to 3 en suite + double doors to master w/ his/hers walk-in closets, serene master bath w/ skylight, dual vanity and 2 person steam shower w/ separate bath. Private 3 car garage leads to laundry and maids/gym/office w/ bath. This mid-century single-level has it all with private spaces to open airiness. Available furnished or unfurnished. Also for Sale $8,500,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 LOMA VISTA Drive have any available units?
1201 LOMA VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1201 LOMA VISTA Drive have?
Some of 1201 LOMA VISTA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 LOMA VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1201 LOMA VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 LOMA VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 LOMA VISTA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1201 LOMA VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1201 LOMA VISTA Drive offers parking.
Does 1201 LOMA VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 LOMA VISTA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 LOMA VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1201 LOMA VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 1201 LOMA VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1201 LOMA VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 LOMA VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 LOMA VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 LOMA VISTA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 LOMA VISTA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
