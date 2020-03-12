1201 LOMA VISTA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

In coveted Trousdale Estates, enter the privately gated motor-court w/ shaded seating area and beautiful greenery. Formal foyer thru double-door columned entry transitions to living area with fireplace and gently pivots thru public rooms with gleaming hardwood and natural light through wall of French doors. Cook's Kitchen has granite counters, 2 sinks + elegant tile floors that wrap thru to windowed family room w/ breakfast nook and door w/ small doggy amenity to yard complete w/ tranquil pool and long covered patio for lounging w/ city vistas in the background. Off the living area the bedroom atrium w/ skylight leads to 3 en suite + double doors to master w/ his/hers walk-in closets, serene master bath w/ skylight, dual vanity and 2 person steam shower w/ separate bath. Private 3 car garage leads to laundry and maids/gym/office w/ bath. This mid-century single-level has it all with private spaces to open airiness. Available furnished or unfurnished. Also for Sale $8,500,000.