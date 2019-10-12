119 North MAPLE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Beautiful Mediterranean 5 bedroom + 4.5 bathroom home in the heart of Beverly Hills! Built in 2003, On A Quiet Street. This 2 Story home presents exquisite designer finishes throughout. Open Floor Plan,Fireplace in Living Room and Master Bedroom.The large kitchen boasts top-of-the-line appliances,and more with a large center island with breakfast area. The family room connects to the heated backyard with a barbecue island. Upstairs there are 4 large bedrooms. The master has walk-in closet. Minutes away from prime shopping, dining and everything else you may need from Beverly Hills. please do not miss your opportunity to live in this amazing home.