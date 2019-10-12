All apartments in Beverly Hills
119 North MAPLE Drive

119 North Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

119 North Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful Mediterranean 5 bedroom + 4.5 bathroom home in the heart of Beverly Hills! Built in 2003, On A Quiet Street. This 2 Story home presents exquisite designer finishes throughout. Open Floor Plan,Fireplace in Living Room and Master Bedroom.The large kitchen boasts top-of-the-line appliances,and more with a large center island with breakfast area. The family room connects to the heated backyard with a barbecue island. Upstairs there are 4 large bedrooms. The master has walk-in closet. Minutes away from prime shopping, dining and everything else you may need from Beverly Hills. please do not miss your opportunity to live in this amazing home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 North MAPLE Drive have any available units?
119 North MAPLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 119 North MAPLE Drive have?
Some of 119 North MAPLE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 North MAPLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
119 North MAPLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 North MAPLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 119 North MAPLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 119 North MAPLE Drive offer parking?
No, 119 North MAPLE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 119 North MAPLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 North MAPLE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 North MAPLE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 119 North MAPLE Drive has a pool.
Does 119 North MAPLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 119 North MAPLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 119 North MAPLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 North MAPLE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 North MAPLE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 North MAPLE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
