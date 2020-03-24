115 North Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Beverly Hills
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great location on north Maple Drive - one of the most sought after tree lined streets in the city. This traditional 2 story home features 3 large bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms downstairs including master suite with walk in closet. Center hall floorplan with grand living room and formal dining room. Kitchen with seating area opens to a spacious family room. Marble and hardwood floors throughout. Backyard perfect for entertaining with swimming pool and mature landscaping. Parking for 3+ cars and separate detached garage with built ins for storage. Most prime location within walking distance to the finest amenities in Beverly Hills.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
