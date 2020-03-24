115 North MAPLE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great location on north Maple Drive - one of the most sought after tree lined streets in the city. This traditional 2 story home features 3 large bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms downstairs including master suite with walk in closet. Center hall floorplan with grand living room and formal dining room. Kitchen with seating area opens to a spacious family room. Marble and hardwood floors throughout. Backyard perfect for entertaining with swimming pool and mature landscaping. Parking for 3+ cars and separate detached garage with built ins for storage. Most prime location within walking distance to the finest amenities in Beverly Hills.