Beverly Hills, CA
115 North MAPLE Drive
115 North MAPLE Drive

115 North Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

115 North Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great location on north Maple Drive - one of the most sought after tree lined streets in the city. This traditional 2 story home features 3 large bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms downstairs including master suite with walk in closet. Center hall floorplan with grand living room and formal dining room. Kitchen with seating area opens to a spacious family room. Marble and hardwood floors throughout. Backyard perfect for entertaining with swimming pool and mature landscaping. Parking for 3+ cars and separate detached garage with built ins for storage. Most prime location within walking distance to the finest amenities in Beverly Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 North MAPLE Drive have any available units?
115 North MAPLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 115 North MAPLE Drive have?
Some of 115 North MAPLE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 North MAPLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
115 North MAPLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 North MAPLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 115 North MAPLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 115 North MAPLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 115 North MAPLE Drive offers parking.
Does 115 North MAPLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 North MAPLE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 North MAPLE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 115 North MAPLE Drive has a pool.
Does 115 North MAPLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 115 North MAPLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 115 North MAPLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 North MAPLE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 North MAPLE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 North MAPLE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

