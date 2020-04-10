1124 MARILYN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill media room

Contemporary Mediterranean 7 blocks north of Sunset in Beverly Hills offers all the benefits of indoor/outdoor California living. This entertainer's dream includes: impressive light-filled entry with a striking 2-story wall of glass and serpentine staircase. The interior of this 6 bedroom, 7 bathroom home features formal step down living room, a dining room highlighting the dramatic wall-of-wine cabinet;newly remodeled large chef's kitchen; glass-framed breakfast nook overlooking the grounds and pool, gym and comfortable well-appointed theater. Alfresco dining/entertaining pavilion including a new high end Chicago pizza oven with full bar fronting expansive pool, and putting green all with remarkable seclusion.