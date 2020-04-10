All apartments in Beverly Hills
1124 MARILYN Drive

1124 Marilyn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1124 Marilyn Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
media room
Contemporary Mediterranean 7 blocks north of Sunset in Beverly Hills offers all the benefits of indoor/outdoor California living. This entertainer's dream includes: impressive light-filled entry with a striking 2-story wall of glass and serpentine staircase. The interior of this 6 bedroom, 7 bathroom home features formal step down living room, a dining room highlighting the dramatic wall-of-wine cabinet;newly remodeled large chef's kitchen; glass-framed breakfast nook overlooking the grounds and pool, gym and comfortable well-appointed theater. Alfresco dining/entertaining pavilion including a new high end Chicago pizza oven with full bar fronting expansive pool, and putting green all with remarkable seclusion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 MARILYN Drive have any available units?
1124 MARILYN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1124 MARILYN Drive have?
Some of 1124 MARILYN Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 MARILYN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1124 MARILYN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 MARILYN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1124 MARILYN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1124 MARILYN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1124 MARILYN Drive offers parking.
Does 1124 MARILYN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 MARILYN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 MARILYN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1124 MARILYN Drive has a pool.
Does 1124 MARILYN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1124 MARILYN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 MARILYN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 MARILYN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1124 MARILYN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1124 MARILYN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
