1108 LAUREL Way.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Private & gated Zen Oasis in the heart of Beverly Hills. Beautifully renovated 3 bed/3.5 bath home boasts every imaginable amenity?an entertainer's paradise. Grand public rooms surrounded by French doors lead out to extremely private, fully hedged yard with pool, gazebo, BBQ area and koi ponds creating the perfect setting for any event. Updated kitchen with top of the line appliances and breakfast bar. Oversized master suite features a generous walk in closet, fireplace, resort like master bathroom and private terrace. Two additional generous en-suite bedrooms. Three car direct access garage. An exceptional and rare opportunity to live in an unparalleled and superbly designed aesthetic in one of Beverly Hills' most exclusive locations.