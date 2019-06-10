All apartments in Beverly Hills
1108 LAUREL Way.
Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:05 PM

1108 LAUREL Way

1108 Laurel Way · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Laurel Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Private & gated Zen Oasis in the heart of Beverly Hills. Beautifully renovated 3 bed/3.5 bath home boasts every imaginable amenity?an entertainer's paradise. Grand public rooms surrounded by French doors lead out to extremely private, fully hedged yard with pool, gazebo, BBQ area and koi ponds creating the perfect setting for any event. Updated kitchen with top of the line appliances and breakfast bar. Oversized master suite features a generous walk in closet, fireplace, resort like master bathroom and private terrace. Two additional generous en-suite bedrooms. Three car direct access garage. An exceptional and rare opportunity to live in an unparalleled and superbly designed aesthetic in one of Beverly Hills' most exclusive locations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1108 LAUREL Way have any available units?
1108 LAUREL Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1108 LAUREL Way have?
Some of 1108 LAUREL Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 LAUREL Way currently offering any rent specials?
1108 LAUREL Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 LAUREL Way pet-friendly?
No, 1108 LAUREL Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1108 LAUREL Way offer parking?
Yes, 1108 LAUREL Way offers parking.
Does 1108 LAUREL Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 LAUREL Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 LAUREL Way have a pool?
Yes, 1108 LAUREL Way has a pool.
Does 1108 LAUREL Way have accessible units?
No, 1108 LAUREL Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 LAUREL Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 LAUREL Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 LAUREL Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 LAUREL Way does not have units with air conditioning.

