All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 1096 WALLACE Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
1096 WALLACE Ridge
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:07 PM

1096 WALLACE Ridge

1096 Wallace Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1096 Wallace Ridge, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Soak in the most spectacular views Beverly Hills has to offer in the heart of Trousdale. This expansive architectural home by Randall Duell boasts an entertainer's paradise w/ lagoon style pool, lover's grotto, grassy yard, terraced hillside and sweeping city views that span all the way to Catalina. Privacy is maintained in all areas of this beautiful estate. A grand living room is highlighted by elegant travertine floors, a dual-sided fireplace & family room equipped w/ fireplace, maid's suite & wet bar, ready to keep your guests' glasses full. Cook's kitchen includes breakfast bar, enormous amount of counter space and SS appliances. Separate wing features lounge area w/ built-in entertainment center & three on-suite bedrooms, each leading to a secluded lawn area. A rarity in Trousdale, this home includes a second story w/ master & guest bedrooms. Romantic master suite includes fireplace & luxurious step-down spa style master bath. Offered furnished or unfurnished.Long term lease only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1096 WALLACE Ridge have any available units?
1096 WALLACE Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1096 WALLACE Ridge have?
Some of 1096 WALLACE Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1096 WALLACE Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
1096 WALLACE Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1096 WALLACE Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 1096 WALLACE Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1096 WALLACE Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 1096 WALLACE Ridge offers parking.
Does 1096 WALLACE Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1096 WALLACE Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1096 WALLACE Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 1096 WALLACE Ridge has a pool.
Does 1096 WALLACE Ridge have accessible units?
No, 1096 WALLACE Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1096 WALLACE Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1096 WALLACE Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 1096 WALLACE Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 1096 WALLACE Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts