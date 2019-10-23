1096 WALLACE Ridge

Amenities

Soak in the most spectacular views Beverly Hills has to offer in the heart of Trousdale. This expansive architectural home by Randall Duell boasts an entertainer's paradise w/ lagoon style pool, lover's grotto, grassy yard, terraced hillside and sweeping city views that span all the way to Catalina. Privacy is maintained in all areas of this beautiful estate. A grand living room is highlighted by elegant travertine floors, a dual-sided fireplace & family room equipped w/ fireplace, maid's suite & wet bar, ready to keep your guests' glasses full. Cook's kitchen includes breakfast bar, enormous amount of counter space and SS appliances. Separate wing features lounge area w/ built-in entertainment center & three on-suite bedrooms, each leading to a secluded lawn area. A rarity in Trousdale, this home includes a second story w/ master & guest bedrooms. Romantic master suite includes fireplace & luxurious step-down spa style master bath. Offered furnished or unfurnished.Long term lease only