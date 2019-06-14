1055 CAROLYN Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Private and comfortable one-story home located on a quiet street north of Sunset. This charming home has been meticulously maintained and is in pristine condition. Two bedrooms, two baths on one side of the house and a guest bedroom and bath located on the other, perfect for guests or teenagers. In addition to the garage, there is parking in the driveway for up to four cars (Uncovered). Living room and den lead to the backyard with heated pool. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and range included.