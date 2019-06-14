All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 1055 CAROLYN Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
1055 CAROLYN Way
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

1055 CAROLYN Way

1055 Carolyn Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

1055 Carolyn Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Private and comfortable one-story home located on a quiet street north of Sunset. This charming home has been meticulously maintained and is in pristine condition. Two bedrooms, two baths on one side of the house and a guest bedroom and bath located on the other, perfect for guests or teenagers. In addition to the garage, there is parking in the driveway for up to four cars (Uncovered). Living room and den lead to the backyard with heated pool. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and range included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 CAROLYN Way have any available units?
1055 CAROLYN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1055 CAROLYN Way have?
Some of 1055 CAROLYN Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 CAROLYN Way currently offering any rent specials?
1055 CAROLYN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 CAROLYN Way pet-friendly?
No, 1055 CAROLYN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1055 CAROLYN Way offer parking?
Yes, 1055 CAROLYN Way offers parking.
Does 1055 CAROLYN Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1055 CAROLYN Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 CAROLYN Way have a pool?
Yes, 1055 CAROLYN Way has a pool.
Does 1055 CAROLYN Way have accessible units?
No, 1055 CAROLYN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 CAROLYN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1055 CAROLYN Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1055 CAROLYN Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1055 CAROLYN Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,200Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,800
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts