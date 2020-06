Amenities

This private and gated single-story estate sits on one of the most desirable streets in Beverly Hills, near the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel. This home boasts four bedrooms, four baths, and a floor plan that was made for entertaining with vaulted ceilings, chef's kitchen, and elegant dining room. Step out from almost any room into the resort-like backyard that features a relaxing seating area around a fire pit, sparkling pool, and spa.