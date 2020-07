Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access media room package receiving elevator business center carport e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Life just got simpler. Welcome to K Street Flats, we offer 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 707 to 737 sq.ft. Located 1 block from UC Berkeley, we are within walking distance to BART, AC transit, and tons of cafes, restaurants, bookstores, and nightlife. To make life easier, we offer on-site package acceptance and car share. Want to take your bike? No problem, you can store it at home with our bike racks and lockers! Enjoy our newly renovated homes which include spacious closets with Euro-style shelving, a gourmet kitchen, and high-speed internet access!