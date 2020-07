Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous North Berkeley 3 Bedroom - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 1 bath home with stunning views. Located on a quiet street, in an ideal Thousand Oaks neighborhood! Walking distance to Solano Ave. This house brings in a ton of natural light, and has a great backyard. Featuring a large basement, tons of storage, cabinet and closet space. The remodeled kitchen has high-end stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. One car garage, and plenty of street parking!



(RLNE5906480)