2570 Virginia Street

Spacious 2 bedroom Condo in secured building just 3 blocks to UC Berkeley - Bright and airy large, top level condo with recent updates located just 3 blocks from the UC Berkeley campus. The updated kitchen features newer counters and cabinets plus all stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, and don't miss the sunny south facing deck off the kitchen. The large living room has high ceilings and a fireplace. Upstairs there is a large main bedroom with vaulted ceilings and large closet, and a smaller second bedroom. The bathrooms have both been updated with newer fixtures, and there is an in-unit washer/dryer. The unit is located in a secure property, and includes it's own parking space in the shared parking garage. Convenient to Euclid avenue restaurants, shops, and public transportation.



**This property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb the tenants.**



Due to the current COVID-19 Shelter-in-Place order we can only offer limited showings for this property, so we are requesting that persons interested in leasing this property submit an application to be pre-qualified before a showing will be scheduled. Qualified applicants should have a gross monthly income 3 times the rent amount, a credit score of 700 or higher, and at least one good rental reference. For further information on this property, our rental guidlines, or to submit an application, please visit www.MEBALeasing.com. You can also call My East Bay Agent Leasing at (510) 900-9400 x700 for more information.



No Pets Allowed



