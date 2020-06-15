All apartments in Berkeley
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2570 Virginia Street

2570 Virginia Street · (510) 900-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2570 Virginia Street, Berkeley, CA 94709
Northside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2570 Virginia Street · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom Condo in secured building just 3 blocks to UC Berkeley - Bright and airy large, top level condo with recent updates located just 3 blocks from the UC Berkeley campus. The updated kitchen features newer counters and cabinets plus all stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, and don't miss the sunny south facing deck off the kitchen. The large living room has high ceilings and a fireplace. Upstairs there is a large main bedroom with vaulted ceilings and large closet, and a smaller second bedroom. The bathrooms have both been updated with newer fixtures, and there is an in-unit washer/dryer. The unit is located in a secure property, and includes it's own parking space in the shared parking garage. Convenient to Euclid avenue restaurants, shops, and public transportation.

**This property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb the tenants.**

Due to the current COVID-19 Shelter-in-Place order we can only offer limited showings for this property, so we are requesting that persons interested in leasing this property submit an application to be pre-qualified before a showing will be scheduled. Qualified applicants should have a gross monthly income 3 times the rent amount, a credit score of 700 or higher, and at least one good rental reference. For further information on this property, our rental guidlines, or to submit an application, please visit www.MEBALeasing.com. You can also call My East Bay Agent Leasing at (510) 900-9400 x700 for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4837999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2570 Virginia Street have any available units?
2570 Virginia Street has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2570 Virginia Street have?
Some of 2570 Virginia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2570 Virginia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2570 Virginia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2570 Virginia Street pet-friendly?
No, 2570 Virginia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 2570 Virginia Street offer parking?
Yes, 2570 Virginia Street does offer parking.
Does 2570 Virginia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2570 Virginia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2570 Virginia Street have a pool?
No, 2570 Virginia Street does not have a pool.
Does 2570 Virginia Street have accessible units?
No, 2570 Virginia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2570 Virginia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2570 Virginia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2570 Virginia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2570 Virginia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
