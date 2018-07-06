2033 Hearst Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

7 Bedroom 3 bathroom House Available June 1st! - Limited-Time Offer! 50% off daily prorated rent until UC Berkeley resumes in-person classes or tenants receive keys.



This is a spacious 7 bedroom and 3.5 Bathroom Victorian home. It features a skylight in the dining room, beautiful hardwood floors, upstairs balcony, and large windows for lots of natural light.



Address: 2033 Hearst Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94709



*Please do not disturb current tenants.*



Available: June 1st, 2020



This unit is ideal for a large group of friends, teammates, or folks wanting to live near UC Berkeley campus.



-4 blocks from downtown Berkeley BART

-1.5 blocks from campus

-Washer & Dryer in Unit

-Less than 3 blocks from major AC transit stops, including the 1, 51, 18, and F Transbay

-Backyard for relaxation



The lease term will commence on June 1st, 2020 and will expire on May 31st, 2021 with the ability to renew each year thereafter.



Lease Breaking permitted any time with replacement tenants found.



Please feel free to contact our leasing office for more information.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 10am-6pm

T:510-845-7997

E:leasing@savvyproperties.com



Savvy Properties

CalDRE#01523343



No Pets Allowed



