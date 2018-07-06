All apartments in Berkeley
Find more places like 2033 Hearst Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berkeley, CA
/
2033 Hearst Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2033 Hearst Ave

2033 Hearst Avenue · (510) 845-7997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Berkeley
See all
North Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2033 Hearst Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94709
North Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

7 Bedrooms

Unit 2033 Hearst Ave · Avail. now

$11,995

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2407 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
7 Bedroom 3 bathroom House Available June 1st! - Limited-Time Offer! 50% off daily prorated rent until UC Berkeley resumes in-person classes or tenants receive keys.

This is a spacious 7 bedroom and 3.5 Bathroom Victorian home. It features a skylight in the dining room, beautiful hardwood floors, upstairs balcony, and large windows for lots of natural light.

Address: 2033 Hearst Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94709

*Please do not disturb current tenants.*

Available: June 1st, 2020

This unit is ideal for a large group of friends, teammates, or folks wanting to live near UC Berkeley campus.

-4 blocks from downtown Berkeley BART
-1.5 blocks from campus
-Washer & Dryer in Unit
-Less than 3 blocks from major AC transit stops, including the 1, 51, 18, and F Transbay
-Backyard for relaxation

The lease term will commence on June 1st, 2020 and will expire on May 31st, 2021 with the ability to renew each year thereafter.

Lease Breaking permitted any time with replacement tenants found.

Please feel free to contact our leasing office for more information.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 10am-6pm
T:510-845-7997
E:leasing@savvyproperties.com

Savvy Properties
CalDRE#01523343

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5612602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 Hearst Ave have any available units?
2033 Hearst Ave has a unit available for $11,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2033 Hearst Ave have?
Some of 2033 Hearst Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 Hearst Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2033 Hearst Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 Hearst Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2033 Hearst Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 2033 Hearst Ave offer parking?
No, 2033 Hearst Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2033 Hearst Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2033 Hearst Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 Hearst Ave have a pool?
No, 2033 Hearst Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2033 Hearst Ave have accessible units?
No, 2033 Hearst Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 Hearst Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2033 Hearst Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2033 Hearst Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2033 Hearst Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2033 Hearst Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Warring Street Apartments
2461 Warring St
Berkeley, CA 94704
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave
Berkeley, CA 94704
K Street Flats
2020 Kittredge St
Berkeley, CA 94704
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St
Berkeley, CA 94704
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave
Berkeley, CA 94709
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street
Berkeley, CA 94704
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St
Berkeley, CA 94704
1122U
1122 University Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702

Similar Pages

Berkeley 1 BedroomsBerkeley 2 Bedrooms
Berkeley Apartments with BalconyBerkeley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Berkeley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BerkeleyDowntown Berkeley
South Berkeley
North Berkeley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-BerkeleyBerkeley City College
College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity