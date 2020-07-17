Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range Property Amenities

1744 Cedar St Available 09/01/20 Charming N. Berkeley Brown Shingle Craftsman - Charming N. Berkeley brown shingle craftsman All original brown wood trim in the front hall, living and dining room. FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedrooms 1 full bath with loft (office or bedroom) upstairs. One queen bed, one double bed, one twin bed. Gourmet kitchen with 6 burner Vulcan range, brand new dishwasher. Washer and dryer are available. Newer HVAC heating system throughout the house. Walk score of 93. Walking distance to N. Berkeley BART, University of California, Berkeley, restaurants, and shops (Gourmet Ghetto) Chez Panisse, Cheese Board and more. Garbage and Gardener included. Sorry no pets or smoking inside of home. Apply online at bshpm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5886242)