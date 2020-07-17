All apartments in Berkeley
Find more places like 1744 Cedar St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berkeley, CA
/
1744 Cedar St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1744 Cedar St

1744 Cedar Street · (925) 366-8780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1744 Cedar Street, Berkeley, CA 94703
Central Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1744 Cedar St · Avail. Sep 1

$3,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
1744 Cedar St Available 09/01/20 Charming N. Berkeley Brown Shingle Craftsman - Charming N. Berkeley brown shingle craftsman All original brown wood trim in the front hall, living and dining room. FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedrooms 1 full bath with loft (office or bedroom) upstairs. One queen bed, one double bed, one twin bed. Gourmet kitchen with 6 burner Vulcan range, brand new dishwasher. Washer and dryer are available. Newer HVAC heating system throughout the house. Walk score of 93. Walking distance to N. Berkeley BART, University of California, Berkeley, restaurants, and shops (Gourmet Ghetto) Chez Panisse, Cheese Board and more. Garbage and Gardener included. Sorry no pets or smoking inside of home. Apply online at bshpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5886242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1744 Cedar St have any available units?
1744 Cedar St has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Berkeley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Berkeley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1744 Cedar St have?
Some of 1744 Cedar St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1744 Cedar St currently offering any rent specials?
1744 Cedar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1744 Cedar St pet-friendly?
No, 1744 Cedar St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 1744 Cedar St offer parking?
No, 1744 Cedar St does not offer parking.
Does 1744 Cedar St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1744 Cedar St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1744 Cedar St have a pool?
No, 1744 Cedar St does not have a pool.
Does 1744 Cedar St have accessible units?
No, 1744 Cedar St does not have accessible units.
Does 1744 Cedar St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1744 Cedar St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1744 Cedar St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave
Berkeley, CA 94704
K Street Flats
2020 Kittredge St
Berkeley, CA 94704
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave
Berkeley, CA 94704
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave
Berkeley, CA 94709
Avalon Berkeley
651 Addison St
Berkeley, CA 94710
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St
Berkeley, CA 94704
1122U
1122 University Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702

Similar Pages

Berkeley 1 BedroomsBerkeley 2 Bedrooms
Berkeley Apartments with GaragesBerkeley Apartments with Parking
Berkeley Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CA
Fairfield, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CAVacaville, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BerkeleyDowntown Berkeley
South Berkeley
North Berkeley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-BerkeleyBerkeley City College
College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity