1715 Spruce Street Unit 4

Classic, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment property rental in the Northside Berkeley neighborhood.



The airy and furnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, leather couches, coffee table, dining table, and a desk. A one-wall tiled kitchen with granite countertops, ample cabinets with drawers, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, and a portable dishwasher. A nice and cozy bedroom with a built-in closet, a bed, and a desk. A shared coin-operated washer and dryer. Gas heating installed for climate control. Relax with the common courtyard.



Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, trash, and sewage.



Street parking is available with a city permit $40/ year – paid to the City of Berkeley.



This is a pet-friendly home with a $50 pet rent and pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Ohlone Park, Live Oak Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park, and Berkeley Rose Garden.



The property’s Walk Score is 90/100. This is a Walker’s Paradise and daily errands do not require a car.



