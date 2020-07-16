All apartments in Berkeley
1715 Spruce Street Unit 4
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

1715 Spruce Street Unit 4

1715 Spruce St · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1715 Spruce St, Berkeley, CA 94709
Northside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Classic, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment property rental in the Northside Berkeley neighborhood.

The airy and furnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, leather couches, coffee table, dining table, and a desk. A one-wall tiled kitchen with granite countertops, ample cabinets with drawers, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, and a portable dishwasher. A nice and cozy bedroom with a built-in closet, a bed, and a desk. A shared coin-operated washer and dryer. Gas heating installed for climate control. Relax with the common courtyard.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, trash, and sewage.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
Street parking is available with a city permit $40/ year – paid to the City of Berkeley.

This is a pet-friendly home with a $50 pet rent and pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Ohlone Park, Live Oak Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park, and Berkeley Rose Garden.

The property’s Walk Score is 90/100. This is a Walker’s Paradise and daily errands do not require a car.

(RLNE5886961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Spruce Street Unit 4 have any available units?
1715 Spruce Street Unit 4 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Berkeley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Berkeley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Spruce Street Unit 4 have?
Some of 1715 Spruce Street Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Spruce Street Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Spruce Street Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Spruce Street Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 Spruce Street Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 1715 Spruce Street Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 1715 Spruce Street Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1715 Spruce Street Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1715 Spruce Street Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Spruce Street Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 1715 Spruce Street Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Spruce Street Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 1715 Spruce Street Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Spruce Street Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 Spruce Street Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
