1640 Euclid Avenue Unit 5

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities playground 24hr maintenance internet access

Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bathroom studio home property rental located in the Very Walkable rated Northside neighborhood in Berkeley. It’s just minutes of commuting away to and from Downtown Berkeley. Near to public transportation stops/hub, playground, and parks.



The interior is comfortable and bright with polished hardwood and tile flooring in the bathroom, recessed lighting, and big windows. An enclosed shower and sink in its bathroom. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. It has gas heating. The tenant can request storage for $100. There are spots on-street parking. No pets, sorry. No smoking, too. The tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, cable, and internet. The landlord is responsible for the water, landscaping, and trash.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Q6UTLbmv3aX



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Mining Circle, Codornices Park and Berkeley Rose Garden.



Walk Score: 86



Bus lines:

65 Grizzly Peak – Euclid - 0.0 mile

52 UC Village - Cedar - UC Campus - 0.3 mile

F Adeline - Market Transbay - 0.3 mile

67 Tilden Park - Spruce – Oxford - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

RD-N Richmond - 0.7 mile

OR-N Richmond - 0.7 mile

RD-S Millbrae - 0.7 mile

OR-S Warm Springs / South Fremont - 0.7 mile



No Pets Allowed



