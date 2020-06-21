All apartments in Berkeley
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1640 Euclid Avenue Unit 5

1640 Euclid Ave · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1640 Euclid Ave, Berkeley, CA 94709
Northside

Price and availability

Studio

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,100

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
playground
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bathroom studio home property rental located in the Very Walkable rated Northside neighborhood in Berkeley. It’s just minutes of commuting away to and from Downtown Berkeley. Near to public transportation stops/hub, playground, and parks.

The interior is comfortable and bright with polished hardwood and tile flooring in the bathroom, recessed lighting, and big windows. An enclosed shower and sink in its bathroom. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. It has gas heating. The tenant can request storage for $100. There are spots on-street parking. No pets, sorry. No smoking, too. The tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, cable, and internet. The landlord is responsible for the water, landscaping, and trash.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Q6UTLbmv3aX

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Mining Circle, Codornices Park and Berkeley Rose Garden.

Walk Score: 86

Bus lines:
65 Grizzly Peak – Euclid - 0.0 mile
52 UC Village - Cedar - UC Campus - 0.3 mile
F Adeline - Market Transbay - 0.3 mile
67 Tilden Park - Spruce – Oxford - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
RD-N Richmond - 0.7 mile
OR-N Richmond - 0.7 mile
RD-S Millbrae - 0.7 mile
OR-S Warm Springs / South Fremont - 0.7 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 Euclid Avenue Unit 5 have any available units?
1640 Euclid Avenue Unit 5 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1640 Euclid Avenue Unit 5 have?
Some of 1640 Euclid Avenue Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 Euclid Avenue Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1640 Euclid Avenue Unit 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 Euclid Avenue Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1640 Euclid Avenue Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 1640 Euclid Avenue Unit 5 offer parking?
No, 1640 Euclid Avenue Unit 5 does not offer parking.
Does 1640 Euclid Avenue Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1640 Euclid Avenue Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 Euclid Avenue Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 1640 Euclid Avenue Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1640 Euclid Avenue Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 1640 Euclid Avenue Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 Euclid Avenue Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1640 Euclid Avenue Unit 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1640 Euclid Avenue Unit 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1640 Euclid Avenue Unit 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
