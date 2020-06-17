1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground 24hr maintenance internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



This cozy, unfurnished apartment home property rental is located in a very walkable and bikers paradise West Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley.



Features include:

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a balcony

On-street parking, off-street parking 1-car, ($75), remote control ($50)

Vanity cabinets and shower/tub combo

Kitchen with granite countertops, refrigerator, and oven/range

Coin-operated shared washer and dryer

Gas heater

Pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet



Smoking is prohibited. Tenant is responsible for water, sewage, gas, Fiber internet, cable, and electricity. The trash, outside electricity and gas, will be paid by the landlord.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: San Pablo Park, Park and Grove Playground.



Bus lines:

80 Claremont/El Cerrito Bart - 0.0 mile

J Berkeley - San Francisco - 0.1 mile

802 OWL- Berkeley-Emeryville/Dnt-Oak - 0.1 mile

72M Richmond - Downtown Oakland - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

Red Millbrae - 0.8 mile

Orange Richmond - 0.8 mile

CC Capitol Corridor - 0.9 mile



(RLNE5683728)