Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1

1247 Ashby Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1247 Ashby Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94702
West Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This cozy, unfurnished apartment home property rental is located in a very walkable and bikers paradise West Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley.

Features include:
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a balcony
On-street parking, off-street parking 1-car, ($75), remote control ($50)
Vanity cabinets and shower/tub combo
Kitchen with granite countertops, refrigerator, and oven/range
Coin-operated shared washer and dryer
Gas heater
Pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet

Smoking is prohibited. Tenant is responsible for water, sewage, gas, Fiber internet, cable, and electricity. The trash, outside electricity and gas, will be paid by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: San Pablo Park, Park and Grove Playground.

Bus lines:
80 Claremont/El Cerrito Bart - 0.0 mile
J Berkeley - San Francisco - 0.1 mile
802 OWL- Berkeley-Emeryville/Dnt-Oak - 0.1 mile
72M Richmond - Downtown Oakland - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
Red Millbrae - 0.8 mile
Orange Richmond - 0.8 mile
CC Capitol Corridor - 0.9 mile

(RLNE5683728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1 have any available units?
1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1 have?
Some of 1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
