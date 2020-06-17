1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
This cozy, unfurnished apartment home property rental is located in a very walkable and bikers paradise West Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley.
Features include:
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a balcony
On-street parking, off-street parking 1-car, ($75), remote control ($50)
Vanity cabinets and shower/tub combo
Kitchen with granite countertops, refrigerator, and oven/range
Coin-operated shared washer and dryer
Gas heater
Pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet
Smoking is prohibited. Tenant is responsible for water, sewage, gas, Fiber internet, cable, and electricity. The trash, outside electricity and gas, will be paid by the landlord.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby parks: San Pablo Park, Park and Grove Playground.
Bus lines:
80 Claremont/El Cerrito Bart - 0.0 mile
J Berkeley - San Francisco - 0.1 mile
802 OWL- Berkeley-Emeryville/Dnt-Oak - 0.1 mile
72M Richmond - Downtown Oakland - 0.1 mile
Rail lines:
Red Millbrae - 0.8 mile
Orange Richmond - 0.8 mile
CC Capitol Corridor - 0.9 mile
