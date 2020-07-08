Corner property in a picturesque community which includes many amenities such as a pool, playground and year round events. The home has a bonus room upstairs with three bedroom, two full bathrooms and a powder room downstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19 Brookside Way have any available units?
19 Brookside Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
Is 19 Brookside Way currently offering any rent specials?
19 Brookside Way is not currently offering any rent specials.