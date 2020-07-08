All apartments in Azusa
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM

19 Brookside Way

19 Brookside Way · No Longer Available
Location

19 Brookside Way, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Corner property in a picturesque community which includes many amenities such as a pool, playground and year round events. The home has a bonus room upstairs with three bedroom, two full bathrooms and a powder room downstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Brookside Way have any available units?
19 Brookside Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
Is 19 Brookside Way currently offering any rent specials?
19 Brookside Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Brookside Way pet-friendly?
No, 19 Brookside Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 19 Brookside Way offer parking?
No, 19 Brookside Way does not offer parking.
Does 19 Brookside Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Brookside Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Brookside Way have a pool?
Yes, 19 Brookside Way has a pool.
Does 19 Brookside Way have accessible units?
No, 19 Brookside Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Brookside Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Brookside Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Brookside Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Brookside Way does not have units with air conditioning.

