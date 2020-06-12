/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:37 AM
44 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Azusa, CA
Azusa
Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1, Azusa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities.
Azusa
750 E. 5th #7
750 E 5th St, Azusa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1204 sqft
750 E. 5th #7 Available 06/12/20 Spacious 2 bedroom condo with private patio! - STATUS: Ready to show 6/10, call for appointment! Clean & upgraded condo in the heart of Azusa. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with ceramic tile & carpet.
Results within 1 mile of Azusa
Covina
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1049 sqft
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Glendora
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Glendora
185 Martindale Way
185 Martindale Way, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1330 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a in the highly desirable gated community of Arboreta in Glendora. This unit features an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. There is a fireplace in the living room and a balcony off the dining area.
Results within 5 miles of Azusa
Freeway Corridor
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1000 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
Eastland
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
900 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Covina
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
971 sqft
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Freeway Corridor
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1037 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Glendora
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
1088 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
West Covina Central Business District
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Amar-Lark Ellen
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
858 sqft
Lovely, quiet community with beautiful landscaping, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Located close to Woodgrove Park, shopping center and the 10 and 60 freeways. Apartments are sun-drenched and spacious.
Glendora
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies.
Valinda
Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
938 sqft
Twelve31 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA is known for its large floor plans that feature privacy, beautiful gardens, and convenience.
Monrovia
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
San Dimas
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
850 sqft
Enjoy breath taking mountain views, peace and tranquility at Park San Dimas Senior Apartment Homes. We are nestled in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the best golf courses with exceptional panoramic views.
Azusa-Cameron
1478 Mccabe Way
1478 Mccabe Way, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1025 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Story Condo. Located in the Quiet area of West Covina with Gated Community. Small gated front courtyard leads you to a Cathedral Ceilings, Open Floor Plan. New interior paint, Laminate Floor throughout.
Duarte
1476 3rd Street
1476 3rd Street, Duarte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1090 sqft
Beautiful & Desirable North Duarte home. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Nice floor plan and recently painted. Newer carpet. Both bedrooms and one full bathroom are upstairs, and a half bath is downstairs.
East Hills
130 S Barranca #107
130 South Barranca Street, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1025 sqft
This sharp single level condo in the 62+ senior community in the Courtyard of South Hills is rare find and perfect for independent senior living. The resident must be 62 years old, second resident must 49+.
San Dimas
564 Derby Road
564 Derby Road, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
Lovely upstairs Condo. Having 2 Bedrooms, one is the Master Bedroom. 2 full bathrooms. Laminated flooring. Condo is on the second floor, and all on one level. Cozy fireplace in the living room.
Results within 10 miles of Azusa
Galaxie
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
865 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 60. Tranquil apartment community situated on beautiful grounds. Leisure amenities include a fitness center, tennis court and two swimming pools. Young residents enjoy a complimentary educational summer school program.
East San Gabriel
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,388
1168 sqft
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes for rent in San Gabriel, CA! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite
San Dimas
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
954 sqft
Mountain View Apartments are centrally located, and units offer private outdoor-space, luxurious bathrooms, and energy-efficient utilities. Enjoy the on-site pool and spa as well as extra storage for your belongings.
Hacienda Heights
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
955 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
