89 Apartments for rent in Azusa, CA with garage

Welcome to Canyon City! You’ve reached the land of sunny beaches, bright blue skies and infinite horizons of palm trees. Although Azusa, California is a suburb of Los Angeles, it has a distinct character of its own. You can think of it like L.A. but without the stars, smog and lines of Hummers in heavy traffic (Well, there’s some of that, but Azusa has a notably more relaxed feeling.) If you’re moving to Azusa for the first time -- or simply need to find a new place within town -- you need to...

As we mentioned in the intro, Azusa, California is a suburb of Los Angeles, located about 25 miles from the “City of Angels” and not far from Pasadena. It has 46,000 people living within its borders and a typical “SoCal” atmosphere. You’ll find upscale apartment complexes, luxury condos and high end shopping are pretty common, and top-end restaurants, chic bistros and fancy delicatessens aren’t too rare either. Coffee shops are on every corner. Prices on rentals are mid-range here. They aren’t as expensive as in some of the more elite L.A. suburbs, yet you’ll pay more than in other parts of the country.

In the central and southern parts of town around the university and south of the freeway, you can find one-bedroom apartments between $700 and $800. If you are looking for affordable places, this part of town will be your best option. Check complexes such as the Iris Gardens and Mountain View Apartments. These sorts of setups will often include air conditioning, on-site laundry, free Internet, off-street parking and hot tub/swimming pools. Some utilities are paid at these apartments, too. As you move farther north toward the Azusa Greens Country Club, rent prices increase and you are going to pay about $1200 for a one-bedroom apartment. That said, you will have all the luxury apartment amenities: private patio and balconies, spa, Jacuzzi, swimming pool, racquetball court and gym. However, your deposit will be steep and at least a one-year lease will be required. Additionally, you will likely find 25-pound weight restrictions on pets, meaning only cats and small dogs will be allowed.

If you’re thinking about moving to a condominium, town house or full-sized home for rent, Azusa has options in that department too. They will be slightly pricier, but in many ways you will get more out of your money. The square footage will probably be higher, the yard space bigger and the neighborhood is more likely to be quiet. One-bedroom houses will start between $850 and $1100 per month. Two-bedrooms will run you $1600 to $1800 and three-bedrooms can come in over $2,000 per month. However, another upshot of renting a house in Azusa, CA is they are more likely to be pet-friendly. Some of the features of residing in one of these non-apartments may include hardwood floors, fireplaces, walk-in closets, garages, washer-dryers and large backyards with gardens.

