Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

89 Apartments for rent in Azusa, CA with garage

Azusa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
750 E. 5th #7
750 E 5th St, Azusa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1204 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom condo with private patio! - STATUS: Ready to show, call for appointment! Clean & upgraded condo in the heart of Azusa. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with ceramic tile & carpet. Updated kitchen is bright and open.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
1511 N Sunset Ave
1511 North Sunset Avenue, Azusa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1628 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Azusa. Amenities included: dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 8th 2020.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
27 Silver Forest Court
27 Silver Forest Court, Azusa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2480 sqft
Beautiful single-family home at the gateway of the gorgeous San Gabriel Mountains. This 4 bedroom/3 bath home provides an open floor plan, open kitchen with island, wood floors, formal entry, full 2-car garage, ample back-yard and plenty of storage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
334 N Fenimore Avenue
334 N Fenimore Ave, Azusa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1850 sqft
Beautiful Newer Home in Great Location in the City of Azusa...CITRUS JUNCTION. Azusa Pacific University is just a block away and Citrus College is around the corner.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
826 E Mckeller Court
826 E Mckeller Ct, Azusa, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,400
3614 sqft
This luxury home offering breathtaking city light views and mountain views from its spectacular location This luxurious 6 bedroom 5.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
923 N Woodbine Way
923 N Woodbine Way, Azusa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2192 sqft
Condominium This is a gorgeous, end unit property in the gorgeous resort style community of Rosedale, this community offers multiple parks, walking trails, fitness center, pool, spa, clubhouse, BBQ area and much more.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
306 N Soldano Avenue
306 Soldano Avenue, Azusa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2028 sqft
location, Location, Location!!!!!!!!!!!!This is a must see!!!!!!!!!!!!!! **NEW CONSTRUCTION** Fabulous complete from the ground up brand new Duplex on a quiet street of Azusa. Both units are 4 bedrooms ,3.5 bathroom and 2 master suits.
Results within 1 mile of Azusa
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
Covina
9 Units Available
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1370 sqft
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Covina
1 Unit Available
1162 Taroco Drive
1162 Taroco Dr, Covina, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1922 sqft
Luxury living meets convenience! This spacious brand new townhouse completed in March 2020 has so much to offer.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
185 Martindale Way
185 Martindale Way, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1330 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a in the highly desirable gated community of Arboreta in Glendora. This unit features an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. There is a fireplace in the living room and a balcony off the dining area.
Results within 5 miles of Azusa
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Covina Central Business District
22 Units Available
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Glendora
24 Units Available
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1418 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Monrovia
31 Units Available
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,019
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Baldwin Park
6 Units Available
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
Mayflower Village
1 Unit Available
4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006
4396 Lynd Avenue, Mayflower Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom front house located in Arcadia. In close approximate to El Monte and Monrovia. Easy Access to the 605 freeway, and within close approximate to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and many more.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
504 E Dalton Ave
504 East Dalton Avenue, Glendora, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2 bath house close to everything SPA and many appliances included - https://drive.google.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Covina
1 Unit Available
913 N. Cummings Road
913 Cummings Road, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1262 sqft
Single Story Home Nice Neighborhood - Single story home. Central Heating & Air . Nicely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. All laminated wood floors. Home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath. with 2 car garage. Inside laundry room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Covina
1 Unit Available
1938 Covina Blvd
1938 East Covina Boulevard, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Two-Story Condo in Covina - This is a 2-story, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath located in Covina off of Covina Blvd.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Duarte
1 Unit Available
1194 E GALEN ST
1194 Galen St, Duarte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
858 sqft
Cozy 2bedroom house with large yard! - STATUS Ready to show! Call office for an appointment! Great 2bedroom house with new wood laminate & fresh paint throughout! Huge back yard across from school. It has a 1car garage. Close to schools and fwy.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Monrovia
1 Unit Available
615 Linwood Ave C
615 Linwood Ave, Monrovia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
Beautiful 1 bedroom with excellent mountain views - Property Id: 287477 Park Place apartments are tucked in cozily in the San Gabriel Valley Region. Designed with beautiful landscaping, flowers, and hundred-year-old trees gracing the grounds.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Covina
1 Unit Available
669 Calvados Avenue
669 South Calvados Avenue, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1284 sqft
SINGLE LEVEL CONDOMINIUM HOME IN COVINA - 1982 BUILT HOME IN COVINA NEAR CITRUS AND WORKMAN. IT OFFERS 3-BEDROOMS, 1 & 3/4 BATHS, LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. STOVE & REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER, 2-CAR GARAGE, CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
1603 Avenida Entrada
1603 Avenida Entrada, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
This One story home is open and Light.There are views from Kitchen window and rear patio

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
1338 Paseo Zacate
1338 Paseo Zacate, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
Beautiful well kept home located in the highly desirable quiet “Via Verde” neighborhood in San Dimas! 3 bedrooms/ 2.5 bathrooms with recent upgrades throughout including fresh paint inside and outside.
City Guide for Azusa, CA

Welcome to Canyon City! You’ve reached the land of sunny beaches, bright blue skies and infinite horizons of palm trees. Although Azusa, California is a suburb of Los Angeles, it has a distinct character of its own. You can think of it like L.A. but without the stars, smog and lines of Hummers in heavy traffic (Well, there’s some of that, but Azusa has a notably more relaxed feeling.) If you’re moving to Azusa for the first time -- or simply need to find a new place within town -- you need to...

As we mentioned in the intro, Azusa, California is a suburb of Los Angeles, located about 25 miles from the “City of Angels” and not far from Pasadena. It has 46,000 people living within its borders and a typical “SoCal” atmosphere. You’ll find upscale apartment complexes, luxury condos and high end shopping are pretty common, and top-end restaurants, chic bistros and fancy delicatessens aren’t too rare either. Coffee shops are on every corner. Prices on rentals are mid-range here. They aren’t as expensive as in some of the more elite L.A. suburbs, yet you’ll pay more than in other parts of the country.

In the central and southern parts of town around the university and south of the freeway, you can find one-bedroom apartments between $700 and $800. If you are looking for affordable places, this part of town will be your best option. Check complexes such as the Iris Gardens and Mountain View Apartments. These sorts of setups will often include air conditioning, on-site laundry, free Internet, off-street parking and hot tub/swimming pools. Some utilities are paid at these apartments, too. As you move farther north toward the Azusa Greens Country Club, rent prices increase and you are going to pay about $1200 for a one-bedroom apartment. That said, you will have all the luxury apartment amenities: private patio and balconies, spa, Jacuzzi, swimming pool, racquetball court and gym. However, your deposit will be steep and at least a one-year lease will be required. Additionally, you will likely find 25-pound weight restrictions on pets, meaning only cats and small dogs will be allowed.

If you’re thinking about moving to a condominium, town house or full-sized home for rent, Azusa has options in that department too. They will be slightly pricier, but in many ways you will get more out of your money. The square footage will probably be higher, the yard space bigger and the neighborhood is more likely to be quiet. One-bedroom houses will start between $850 and $1100 per month. Two-bedrooms will run you $1600 to $1800 and three-bedrooms can come in over $2,000 per month. However, another upshot of renting a house in Azusa, CA is they are more likely to be pet-friendly. Some of the features of residing in one of these non-apartments may include hardwood floors, fireplaces, walk-in closets, garages, washer-dryers and large backyards with gardens.

There are tons of things to do in Azusa, California and plenty of great people to do them with. Come take a look around this fabulous city today. You won’t regret it! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Azusa, CA

Azusa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

