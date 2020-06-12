/
2 bedroom apartments
71 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Azusa, CA
Azusa
5 Units Available
Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1, Azusa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities.
Azusa
1 Unit Available
750 E. 5th #7
750 E 5th St, Azusa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1204 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom condo with private patio! - STATUS: Ready to show, call for appointment! Clean & upgraded condo in the heart of Azusa. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with ceramic tile & carpet. Updated kitchen is bright and open.
Azusa
1 Unit Available
413 W Crescent Drive
413 Crescent Drive, Azusa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
About Squire Realty: We are a completely online property management service. We allow YOU to register and view, apply, pay rent, and report repairs online without the need for property managers.
Covina
9 Units Available
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1049 sqft
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Glendora
8 Units Available
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Azusa
2 Units Available
Fairvalley Villa
18645 E Arrow Hwy, Citrus, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
919 sqft
Over-sized apartments with huge kitchens, relaxing living areas, and extra storage space. Educational programs for kids and great outdoor spaces for entertaining. Covered parking, b-ball court, and laundry on-site.
Glendora
1 Unit Available
185 Martindale Way
185 Martindale Way, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1330 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a in the highly desirable gated community of Arboreta in Glendora. This unit features an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. There is a fireplace in the living room and a balcony off the dining area.
Covina
9 Units Available
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
971 sqft
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Freeway Corridor
12 Units Available
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1000 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
Monrovia
31 Units Available
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Glendora
25 Units Available
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,342
1088 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
$
San Dimas
5 Units Available
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
850 sqft
Enjoy breath taking mountain views, peace and tranquility at Park San Dimas Senior Apartment Homes. We are nestled in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the best golf courses with exceptional panoramic views.
Eastland
6 Units Available
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
900 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Freeway Corridor
5 Units Available
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1037 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Baldwin Park
6 Units Available
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.
$
West Covina Central Business District
22 Units Available
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Amar-Lark Ellen
9 Units Available
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
858 sqft
Lovely, quiet community with beautiful landscaping, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Located close to Woodgrove Park, shopping center and the 10 and 60 freeways. Apartments are sun-drenched and spacious.
Glendora
2 Units Available
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies.
Valinda
6 Units Available
Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
938 sqft
Twelve31 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA is known for its large floor plans that feature privacy, beautiful gardens, and convenience.
Azusa-Cameron
1 Unit Available
712 S. Fernwood Street
712 South Fernwood Street, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
950 sqft
Fernwood Apartments - Property Id: 162348 SPECIAL!! Two bedroom, two story roomy apartment with private fenced patio and one full bath and 2 half baths. Recently remodeled with paint and new bath fixtures and stainless steel sink.
Covina
1 Unit Available
1938 Covina Blvd
1938 East Covina Boulevard, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Two-Story Condo in Covina - This is a 2-story, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath located in Covina off of Covina Blvd.
Duarte
1 Unit Available
1194 E GALEN ST
1194 Galen St, Duarte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
858 sqft
Cozy 2bedroom house with large yard! - STATUS Ready to show! Call office for an appointment! Great 2bedroom house with new wood laminate & fresh paint throughout! Huge back yard across from school. It has a 1car garage. Close to schools and fwy.
Covina-Valley
1 Unit Available
3908 N Orange Avenue
3908 North Orange Avenue, Vincent, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1034 sqft
Wonderfully maintained 2 bedroom home with designer painting scheme and remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Beautiful original hardwood floors - ceramic tile floors in the bathroom and kitchen. Enormous master bedroom has built-in cabinets.
Covina
1 Unit Available
322 E Badillo Street
322 E Badillo St, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
789 sqft
*LEASE* You’ll love this Immaculately maintained 2nd floor, single-story unit in the city of Covina. Conveniently located near the heart of Downtown Covina, restaurants and shops.
