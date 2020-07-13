Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range recently renovated in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill media room accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park green community lobby package receiving

Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities. Feel at home with a charming community atmosphere and a caring, professional on-site management team. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments offer the perfect space to complement the lifestyle you deserve.



With dramatic views of the San Gabriel Mountains and immediate access to the I-210 freeway, residents love calling Tribeca home. Take advantage of unparalleled convenience, with only a short trek to the Metro Gold-Line Extension, retail shopping centers and fine dining restaurants. Enjoy nature at your doorstep and go for a hike in Angeles National Forest or take the quick drive to Los Angeles and splurge in the city. Weekends will never be the same when you move to Tribeca.



Choose peace and comfort while experiencing unrivaled luxury and convenience. Stop by for a tour of our community today and experience all that Tribeca has to offer.