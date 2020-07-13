All apartments in Azusa
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:01 AM

Tribeca

200 S Azusa Ave #1 · (626) 727-8626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 S Azusa Ave #1, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 212-C2 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tribeca.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
green community
lobby
package receiving
Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities. Feel at home with a charming community atmosphere and a caring, professional on-site management team. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments offer the perfect space to complement the lifestyle you deserve.

With dramatic views of the San Gabriel Mountains and immediate access to the I-210 freeway, residents love calling Tribeca home. Take advantage of unparalleled convenience, with only a short trek to the Metro Gold-Line Extension, retail shopping centers and fine dining restaurants. Enjoy nature at your doorstep and go for a hike in Angeles National Forest or take the quick drive to Los Angeles and splurge in the city. Weekends will never be the same when you move to Tribeca.

Choose peace and comfort while experiencing unrivaled luxury and convenience. Stop by for a tour of our community today and experience all that Tribeca has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Single Applicants; $70 Couple
Deposit: $500 (1 Bedroom); $800 (2 Bedroom)
Pets not allowed
deposit: $500
rent: $50
restrictions: Weight Limit: 25 lbs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tribeca have any available units?
Tribeca has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Tribeca have?
Some of Tribeca's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tribeca currently offering any rent specials?
Tribeca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tribeca pet-friendly?
Yes, Tribeca is pet friendly.
Does Tribeca offer parking?
Yes, Tribeca offers parking.
Does Tribeca have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tribeca offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tribeca have a pool?
Yes, Tribeca has a pool.
Does Tribeca have accessible units?
Yes, Tribeca has accessible units.
Does Tribeca have units with dishwashers?
No, Tribeca does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Tribeca have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Tribeca has units with air conditioning.
