62 Apartments for rent in Azusa, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Azusa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Azusa
4 Units Available
Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
777 South Citrus Avenue
777 South Citrus Avenue, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
It is the remodeled condo located on the Citrus Ave. The property contains 1 full bed and 1 full bath and a small reading room. Close to Citrus College, Azusa Pacific University, market, CVS, and high school.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
27 Silver Forest Court
27 Silver Forest Court, Azusa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2480 sqft
Beautiful single-family home at the gateway of the gorgeous San Gabriel Mountains. This 4 bedroom/3 bath home provides an open floor plan, open kitchen with island, wood floors, formal entry, full 2-car garage, ample back-yard and plenty of storage.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
826 E Mckeller Court
826 E Mckeller Ct, Azusa, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,400
3614 sqft
This luxury home offering breathtaking city light views and mountain views from its spectacular location This luxurious 6 bedroom 5.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
923 N Woodbine Way
923 N Woodbine Way, Azusa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2192 sqft
Condominium This is a gorgeous, end unit property in the gorgeous resort style community of Rosedale, this community offers multiple parks, walking trails, fitness center, pool, spa, clubhouse, BBQ area and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Azusa
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
Covina
9 Units Available
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1370 sqft
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
Glendora
8 Units Available
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Results within 5 miles of Azusa
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
West Covina Central Business District
22 Units Available
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
Covina
9 Units Available
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
971 sqft
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Glendora
24 Units Available
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,046
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,332
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1418 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Eastland
8 Units Available
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1023 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Freeway Corridor
6 Units Available
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1047 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
San Dimas
4 Units Available
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
850 sqft
Enjoy breath taking mountain views, peace and tranquility at Park San Dimas Senior Apartment Homes. We are nestled in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the best golf courses with exceptional panoramic views.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Monrovia
31 Units Available
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,019
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
Amar-Lark Ellen
9 Units Available
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,746
1208 sqft
Lovely, quiet community with beautiful landscaping, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Located close to Woodgrove Park, shopping center and the 10 and 60 freeways. Apartments are sun-drenched and spacious.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Baldwin Park
6 Units Available
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Glendora
1 Unit Available
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Freeway Corridor
3 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
456 sqft
Premium Southern California location offers gated entry, beautiful landscaping, enclosed pool and fitness center. Easy access to I-10, minutes to Westfield shopping malls, grocery stores and many restaurants.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Covina
1 Unit Available
913 N. Cummings Road
913 Cummings Road, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1262 sqft
Single Story Home Nice Neighborhood - Single story home. Central Heating & Air . Nicely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. All laminated wood floors. Home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath. with 2 car garage. Inside laundry room.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Monrovia
1 Unit Available
615 Linwood Ave C
615 Linwood Ave, Monrovia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
Beautiful 1 bedroom with excellent mountain views - Property Id: 287477 Park Place apartments are tucked in cozily in the San Gabriel Valley Region. Designed with beautiful landscaping, flowers, and hundred-year-old trees gracing the grounds.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Covina-Valley
1 Unit Available
3908 N Orange Avenue
3908 North Orange Avenue, Vincent, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1034 sqft
Wonderfully maintained 2 bedroom home with designer painting scheme and remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Beautiful original hardwood floors - ceramic tile floors in the bathroom and kitchen. Enormous master bedroom has built-in cabinets.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Monrovia
1 Unit Available
207 S Primrose Avenue 1/2
207 South Primrose Avenue, Monrovia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Back house apartment with a tree house vibe! Located above the garage for 207 (front house) the unit has one bedroom, one bathroom and an open living area and a vintage galley style kitchen.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Monrovia
1 Unit Available
250 N Primrose Avenue
250 North Primrose Avenue, Monrovia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,400
5008 sqft
The Oaks is a Queen Anne Victorian built for William Monroe, founder of Monrovia. Combining old-world charm with modern upgrades, this elegant home offers 16 rooms, many with 12-foot ceilings and 5 decorative fireplaces in over 5000 sq. ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
3446 Baldwin Park Blvd
3446 Baldwin Park Boulevard, Baldwin Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2344 sqft
Beautiful single-story house–very spacious with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, family room, and a dining area with a breakfast nook. Updated kitchen with newer wood cabinets and granite counter tops.
City Guide for Azusa, CA

Welcome to Canyon City! You’ve reached the land of sunny beaches, bright blue skies and infinite horizons of palm trees. Although Azusa, California is a suburb of Los Angeles, it has a distinct character of its own. You can think of it like L.A. but without the stars, smog and lines of Hummers in heavy traffic (Well, there’s some of that, but Azusa has a notably more relaxed feeling.) If you’re moving to Azusa for the first time -- or simply need to find a new place within town -- you need to...

As we mentioned in the intro, Azusa, California is a suburb of Los Angeles, located about 25 miles from the “City of Angels” and not far from Pasadena. It has 46,000 people living within its borders and a typical “SoCal” atmosphere. You’ll find upscale apartment complexes, luxury condos and high end shopping are pretty common, and top-end restaurants, chic bistros and fancy delicatessens aren’t too rare either. Coffee shops are on every corner. Prices on rentals are mid-range here. They aren’t as expensive as in some of the more elite L.A. suburbs, yet you’ll pay more than in other parts of the country.

In the central and southern parts of town around the university and south of the freeway, you can find one-bedroom apartments between $700 and $800. If you are looking for affordable places, this part of town will be your best option. Check complexes such as the Iris Gardens and Mountain View Apartments. These sorts of setups will often include air conditioning, on-site laundry, free Internet, off-street parking and hot tub/swimming pools. Some utilities are paid at these apartments, too. As you move farther north toward the Azusa Greens Country Club, rent prices increase and you are going to pay about $1200 for a one-bedroom apartment. That said, you will have all the luxury apartment amenities: private patio and balconies, spa, Jacuzzi, swimming pool, racquetball court and gym. However, your deposit will be steep and at least a one-year lease will be required. Additionally, you will likely find 25-pound weight restrictions on pets, meaning only cats and small dogs will be allowed.

If you’re thinking about moving to a condominium, town house or full-sized home for rent, Azusa has options in that department too. They will be slightly pricier, but in many ways you will get more out of your money. The square footage will probably be higher, the yard space bigger and the neighborhood is more likely to be quiet. One-bedroom houses will start between $850 and $1100 per month. Two-bedrooms will run you $1600 to $1800 and three-bedrooms can come in over $2,000 per month. However, another upshot of renting a house in Azusa, CA is they are more likely to be pet-friendly. Some of the features of residing in one of these non-apartments may include hardwood floors, fireplaces, walk-in closets, garages, washer-dryers and large backyards with gardens.

There are tons of things to do in Azusa, California and plenty of great people to do them with. Come take a look around this fabulous city today. You won’t regret it! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Azusa, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Azusa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

