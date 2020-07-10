/
49 Apartments for rent in Azusa, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Azusa
316 N San Gabriel Avenue
316 San Gabriel Avenue, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
NEW NEW NEW! paint, carpet, granite, dual pane windows! UPSTAIRS END UNIT - 1 bedroom 1 bath. Gated parking area. Washer / dryer at building. Building recently painted and new exterior lighting added.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Azusa
777 South Citrus Avenue
777 South Citrus Avenue, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
It is the remodeled condo located on the Citrus Ave. The property contains 1 full bed and 1 full bath and a small reading room. Close to Citrus College, Azusa Pacific University, market, CVS, and high school.
Results within 5 miles of Azusa
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
Eastland
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1023 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
19 Units Available
Glendora
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,315
1418 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
36 Units Available
Monrovia
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
$2,225
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
22 Units Available
West Covina Central Business District
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
1 of 71
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Walnut
20017 E Skyline Drive
20017 East Skyline Drive, Walnut, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
4402 sqft
One of a kind 180 degree unobstructed city light view"-MUST SEE!. A bit of Europe to Walnut "BELGATE ESTATE". This exquisite mediterranean style home. lavish in breathtaking 180 city lights and snow capped mountain view .
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
San Dimas
1166 St George Dr
1166 Saint George Drive, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1244 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in San Dimas. Amenities included: central air, central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, solar, patio deck, shutters, upgraded flooring, and two car garage.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Covina-Valley
3908 N Orange Avenue
3908 North Orange Avenue, Vincent, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1034 sqft
Wonderfully maintained 2 bedroom home with designer painting scheme and remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Beautiful original hardwood floors - ceramic tile floors in the bathroom and kitchen. Enormous master bedroom has built-in cabinets.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
East Hills
130 S Barranca #107
130 South Barranca Street, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1025 sqft
This sharp single level condo in the 62+ senior community in the Courtyard of South Hills is rare find and perfect for independent senior living. The resident must be 62 years old, second resident must 49+.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
San Dimas
564 Derby Road
564 Derby Road, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
Lovely upstairs Condo. Having 2 Bedrooms, one is the Master Bedroom. 2 full bathrooms. Laminated flooring. Condo is on the second floor, and all on one level. Cozy fireplace in the living room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Covina
2214 E. Cypress St.
2214 East Cypress Street, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1730 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Plus Loft Home in Covina - -3 Bedroom, Bathroom 2 Story Home with a Loft -Located in a Quiet Neighborhood Only 5 Minutes from Both the 10 and 57 Freeways -New Stove and Dishwasher in Kitchen -Large Kitchen Area with Ample Counter
Results within 10 miles of Azusa
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
11 Units Available
Monrovia
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,335
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
Hacienda Heights
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,643
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
6 Units Available
Foothill Corridor
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
6 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,453
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
39 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
11 Units Available
San Dimas
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
923 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Arrow Highway. The modern apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a community pool and barbecue grill.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
10 Units Available
San Dimas
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,236
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
2 Units Available
San Dimas
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
923 sqft
Nestled between East Arrow Highway and Marchant Park. Lush community featuring bike storage and a manicured courtyard. Residences feature in-unit laundry and private patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
3 Units Available
Foothill Corridor
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on historic Route 66 near the schools and shopping. On-site pools, spas, and ample green space. Home's feature new renovations as well as a washer and dryer.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodside
2201 Shirlee St
2201 Shirlee Street, West Covina, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
NEW REMODEL, NEAR FILIPINO MARKET AT WEST COVINA - Property Id: 310264 JUST FINISH REMODEL THE WHOLE HOUSE, IN WOOD SIDE VILLAGE NEIGHBORHOOD Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
12920 Dalewood St 60
12920 Dalewood Street, Baldwin Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
UPSTAIR LOVERS -MOVE IN READY - .
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rosemead
9714 Olney Street
9714 Olney Street, Rosemead, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
