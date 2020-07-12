Apartment List
/
CA
/
azusa
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:31 PM

140 Apartments for rent in Azusa, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Azusa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
1 Unit Available
Azusa
Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Azusa
319 Fenimore Ave
319 North Fenimore Avenue, Azusa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1513 sqft
Great location, superbly well maintained newer town home featuring the perfect floor plan located within 1 mile from Azusa Pacific University East Campus, 1.5 miles from Citrus College, and restaurants and shops nearby, easy access to 210 and 650.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Azusa
733 Lavender Way
733 Lavender Way, Azusa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2369 sqft
Original Model Home in Rosedale - Perfect Location! - STATUS: Ready to show, call office for appointment.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Azusa
777 South Citrus Avenue
777 South Citrus Avenue, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
It is the remodeled condo located on the Citrus Ave. The property contains 1 full bed and 1 full bath and a small reading room. Close to Citrus College, Azusa Pacific University, market, CVS, and high school.
Results within 1 mile of Azusa
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
6 Units Available
Covina
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
13 Units Available
Glendora
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
5 Units Available
Glendora
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
764 sqft
Welcome to Glendora Park Place Apartment Homes. This beautiful community is conveniently located on Route 66 in Glendora, California with convenient access to the freeway.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
1 Unit Available
Azusa
Fairvalley Villa
18645 E Arrow Hwy, Citrus, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Over-sized apartments with huge kitchens, relaxing living areas, and extra storage space. Educational programs for kids and great outdoor spaces for entertaining. Covered parking, b-ball court, and laundry on-site.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
2 Units Available
Covina
Las Palmas Apartments
777 W Covina Blvd, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community featuring a pool and gym. Units have patios or balconies, hardwood floors and granite counters. Numerous nearby restaurants. Close to attractions such as Raging Waters Waterpark and South Hills Country Club.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glendora
151 S Pennsylvania Avenue
151 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1123 sqft
You'll love this two bedroom home! This home features an attached two car garage with laundry hook-ups, a patio and balcony, hardwood flooring throughout, an open concept first floor, and both bedrooms upstairs with a Jack and Jill bathroom.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glendora
360 W Mountain View Avenue
360 West Mountain View Avenue, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1048 sqft
Spacious two bedroom apartment in beautifully landscaped complex.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glendora
146 Martindale Way
146 Martindale Way, Glendora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1750 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom three bath townhouse located in gated community of Arboreta. Two separate living areas downstairs. Family room features a fireplace and access to the patio.
Results within 5 miles of Azusa
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
19 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,575
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1000 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Glendora
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,918
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
West Covina Central Business District
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,009
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Eastland
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,573
1023 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
34 Units Available
Monrovia
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
$2,225
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Valinda
Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,774
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,539
1156 sqft
Twelve31 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA is known for its large floor plans that feature privacy, beautiful gardens, and convenience.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
9 Units Available
Amar-Lark Ellen
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,716
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1208 sqft
Lovely, quiet community with beautiful landscaping, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Located close to Woodgrove Park, shopping center and the 10 and 60 freeways. Apartments are sun-drenched and spacious.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
10 Units Available
Covina
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Baldwin Park
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
2 Units Available
San Dimas
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
850 sqft
Enjoy breath taking mountain views, peace and tranquility at Park San Dimas Senior Apartment Homes. We are nestled in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the best golf courses with exceptional panoramic views.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
456 sqft
Premium Southern California location offers gated entry, beautiful landscaping, enclosed pool and fitness center. Easy access to I-10, minutes to Westfield shopping malls, grocery stores and many restaurants.
City Guide for Azusa, CA

Welcome to Canyon City! You’ve reached the land of sunny beaches, bright blue skies and infinite horizons of palm trees. Although Azusa, California is a suburb of Los Angeles, it has a distinct character of its own. You can think of it like L.A. but without the stars, smog and lines of Hummers in heavy traffic (Well, there’s some of that, but Azusa has a notably more relaxed feeling.) If you’re moving to Azusa for the first time -- or simply need to find a new place within town -- you need to...

As we mentioned in the intro, Azusa, California is a suburb of Los Angeles, located about 25 miles from the “City of Angels” and not far from Pasadena. It has 46,000 people living within its borders and a typical “SoCal” atmosphere. You’ll find upscale apartment complexes, luxury condos and high end shopping are pretty common, and top-end restaurants, chic bistros and fancy delicatessens aren’t too rare either. Coffee shops are on every corner. Prices on rentals are mid-range here. They aren’t as expensive as in some of the more elite L.A. suburbs, yet you’ll pay more than in other parts of the country.

In the central and southern parts of town around the university and south of the freeway, you can find one-bedroom apartments between $700 and $800. If you are looking for affordable places, this part of town will be your best option. Check complexes such as the Iris Gardens and Mountain View Apartments. These sorts of setups will often include air conditioning, on-site laundry, free Internet, off-street parking and hot tub/swimming pools. Some utilities are paid at these apartments, too. As you move farther north toward the Azusa Greens Country Club, rent prices increase and you are going to pay about $1200 for a one-bedroom apartment. That said, you will have all the luxury apartment amenities: private patio and balconies, spa, Jacuzzi, swimming pool, racquetball court and gym. However, your deposit will be steep and at least a one-year lease will be required. Additionally, you will likely find 25-pound weight restrictions on pets, meaning only cats and small dogs will be allowed.

If you’re thinking about moving to a condominium, town house or full-sized home for rent, Azusa has options in that department too. They will be slightly pricier, but in many ways you will get more out of your money. The square footage will probably be higher, the yard space bigger and the neighborhood is more likely to be quiet. One-bedroom houses will start between $850 and $1100 per month. Two-bedrooms will run you $1600 to $1800 and three-bedrooms can come in over $2,000 per month. However, another upshot of renting a house in Azusa, CA is they are more likely to be pet-friendly. Some of the features of residing in one of these non-apartments may include hardwood floors, fireplaces, walk-in closets, garages, washer-dryers and large backyards with gardens.

There are tons of things to do in Azusa, California and plenty of great people to do them with. Come take a look around this fabulous city today. You won’t regret it! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Azusa, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Azusa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Azusa 1 BedroomsAzusa 2 BedroomsAzusa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAzusa 3 BedroomsAzusa Accessible Apartments
Azusa Apartments with BalconyAzusa Apartments with GarageAzusa Apartments with GymAzusa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAzusa Apartments with Parking
Azusa Apartments with PoolAzusa Apartments with Washer-DryerAzusa Dog Friendly ApartmentsAzusa Furnished ApartmentsAzusa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Azusa Pacific UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine