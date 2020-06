Amenities

Great Two Bedroom that Shows Pride of Ownership - This 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex has it all from beautiful wood flooring in the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. Tons of cabinet space in large kitchen with nook. Great location with just a short distance to schools, shopping, entertainment, and public transportation. A must see. Tenant pays $100 per month for Water, Sewer, Trash.



No Pets Allowed



