Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2711 Danube Dr Available 08/15/20 Large Updated Home in Convenient Location with Utilities Included - This big and beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full bath Sacramento home has all the amenities for comfortable living. The remodeled chef-inspired kitchen features all stainless-steel appliances including a gas range, custom tile, gorgeous cabinetry, and opens to the dining and family rooms with dining bar, in great room fashion creating an entertainer’s dream. The kitchen also includes multiple exhaust fans, extra outlets, and nearly endless storage space. Family room with fireplace feature and lots of natural light. Separate formal dining room with vaulted wood beam ceilings. Tons of windows throughout keep this home bright and sunny. Ceiling fans in almost every room increases energy efficiency. All four bedrooms feature double closets for extra storage space with a full bathroom located at each end of the house. Sun-room leads to a huge backyard with

storage shed and gated access. Washer and dryer will be different models.



Rent includes water, sewer, and garbage. This is a no smoking home. Pets are negotiable with an increased deposit.

Virtual tour coming soon www.tiner.com. After reviewing the screening guidelines below, drive by the property. If you meet the qualifying guidelines and are interested in the property, apply online at www.tiner.com. Approved applicants will be scheduled for a private viewing of the property.



Screening Guidelines:

1. All persons planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply.

2. A credit score of at least 600 is normally required, but we are looking for positive credit history.

3. All Bankruptcies must be discharged.

4. Good rental references. No evictions – no exceptions.

5. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).

6. No Pets unless otherwise stated on the property page of our web site.

7. Rent must normally start within 2 weeks from the approval of your application.



Tiner DRE 01515135



(RLNE5886764)