Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2711 Danube Dr

2711 Danube Drive · (916) 974-6017 ext. 117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2711 Danube Drive, Arden-Arcade, CA 95821
Bellview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2711 Danube Dr · Avail. Aug 15

$2,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1997 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2711 Danube Dr Available 08/15/20 Large Updated Home in Convenient Location with Utilities Included - This big and beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full bath Sacramento home has all the amenities for comfortable living. The remodeled chef-inspired kitchen features all stainless-steel appliances including a gas range, custom tile, gorgeous cabinetry, and opens to the dining and family rooms with dining bar, in great room fashion creating an entertainer’s dream. The kitchen also includes multiple exhaust fans, extra outlets, and nearly endless storage space. Family room with fireplace feature and lots of natural light. Separate formal dining room with vaulted wood beam ceilings. Tons of windows throughout keep this home bright and sunny. Ceiling fans in almost every room increases energy efficiency. All four bedrooms feature double closets for extra storage space with a full bathroom located at each end of the house. Sun-room leads to a huge backyard with
storage shed and gated access. Washer and dryer will be different models.

Rent includes water, sewer, and garbage. This is a no smoking home. Pets are negotiable with an increased deposit.
Virtual tour coming soon www.tiner.com. After reviewing the screening guidelines below, drive by the property. If you meet the qualifying guidelines and are interested in the property, apply online at www.tiner.com. Approved applicants will be scheduled for a private viewing of the property.

Screening Guidelines:
1. All persons planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply.
2. A credit score of at least 600 is normally required, but we are looking for positive credit history.
3. All Bankruptcies must be discharged.
4. Good rental references. No evictions – no exceptions.
5. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).
6. No Pets unless otherwise stated on the property page of our web site.
7. Rent must normally start within 2 weeks from the approval of your application.

Tiner DRE 01515135

(RLNE5886764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 Danube Dr have any available units?
2711 Danube Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2711 Danube Dr have?
Some of 2711 Danube Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 Danube Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2711 Danube Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 Danube Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2711 Danube Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2711 Danube Dr offer parking?
No, 2711 Danube Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2711 Danube Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2711 Danube Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 Danube Dr have a pool?
No, 2711 Danube Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2711 Danube Dr have accessible units?
No, 2711 Danube Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 Danube Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 Danube Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2711 Danube Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2711 Danube Dr has units with air conditioning.
