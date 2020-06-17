2446 Ione Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

Charismatic 2 Bedroom Duplex in desirable neighborhood - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex is in a great neighborhood near Carmichael and features a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace and beautiful built-in bookcases, two wall A/C units (one brand new), laundry hookups, remodeled kitchen with dining area, refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher, flat top electric range and newer cabinets, counter tops and stylish back splash. Updated bathroom with sleek sink and shower over tub, huge bedrooms, one car garage and serene backyard with patio. Please contact our Leasing Agents for more information, or to schedule an appointment.



Rent includes: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Gardener only. This is a non-smoking, NO pets home. Tenant pays $10 administrative fee that includes, but is not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal and online payment option.



Virtual tour available by pasting the following link into your search bar. https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/1ee93d12-909d-4ba2-9cad-f90e2cdb9192?setAttribution=mls.



After reviewing the screening guidelines below, drive by the property. If you meet the qualifying guidelines and are interested in the property, apply online at www.tiner.com. Approved applicants will be scheduled for a private viewing of the property.



Screening Guidelines:. All persons planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply.

2. A credit score of at least 600 is normally required.

3. Good rental references. No evictions no exceptions.

4. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).

5. No Pets unless otherwise stated on the property page of our web site.

6. Rent must normally start within 2 weeks from the approval of your application



Tiner Properties CA DRE 01515135



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5649629)