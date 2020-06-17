All apartments in Arden-Arcade
2446 Ione Street
Last updated April 9 2020 at 3:57 PM

2446 Ione Street

2446 Ione Street · (916) 974-6017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2446 Ione Street, Arden-Arcade, CA 95864
Del Paso Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2446 Ione Street · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Charismatic 2 Bedroom Duplex in desirable neighborhood - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex is in a great neighborhood near Carmichael and features a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace and beautiful built-in bookcases, two wall A/C units (one brand new), laundry hookups, remodeled kitchen with dining area, refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher, flat top electric range and newer cabinets, counter tops and stylish back splash. Updated bathroom with sleek sink and shower over tub, huge bedrooms, one car garage and serene backyard with patio. Please contact our Leasing Agents for more information, or to schedule an appointment.

Rent includes: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Gardener only. This is a non-smoking, NO pets home. Tenant pays $10 administrative fee that includes, but is not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal and online payment option.

Virtual tour available by pasting the following link into your search bar. https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/1ee93d12-909d-4ba2-9cad-f90e2cdb9192?setAttribution=mls.

After reviewing the screening guidelines below, drive by the property. If you meet the qualifying guidelines and are interested in the property, apply online at www.tiner.com. Approved applicants will be scheduled for a private viewing of the property.

Screening Guidelines:. All persons planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply.
2. A credit score of at least 600 is normally required.
3. Good rental references. No evictions no exceptions.
4. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).
5. No Pets unless otherwise stated on the property page of our web site.
6. Rent must normally start within 2 weeks from the approval of your application

Tiner Properties CA DRE 01515135

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5649629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2446 Ione Street have any available units?
2446 Ione Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2446 Ione Street have?
Some of 2446 Ione Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2446 Ione Street currently offering any rent specials?
2446 Ione Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2446 Ione Street pet-friendly?
No, 2446 Ione Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arden-Arcade.
Does 2446 Ione Street offer parking?
Yes, 2446 Ione Street does offer parking.
Does 2446 Ione Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2446 Ione Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2446 Ione Street have a pool?
No, 2446 Ione Street does not have a pool.
Does 2446 Ione Street have accessible units?
No, 2446 Ione Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2446 Ione Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2446 Ione Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2446 Ione Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2446 Ione Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2446 Ione Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

