2432 Park Estates Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

$500 Stimulus Rebate Call Today!!! Stunning 2 Bedroom w/Den or Office Area! Huge Yard, Hardwood Flooring, CH&A - Call 916-568-1800 for leasing information and touring information!



Now leasing gorgeous single story home in the Cottage Park Creekside- Park Hills Estates area of Sacramento. This home is sure to please with so much charm, including restored hardwood flooring, granite style counter tops, a gigantic backyard, garage, cooking friendly gas stove and its all single story!



Get “credit” for paying your rent on time with us! We’re an Experian RentBureau community. We believe that our residents should get credit for managing the payments for the place they call home. That’s why we’ve partnered with Experian RentBureau to include positive rental payment data in Experian credit reports. We offer a professionally managed community, online services to pay rent, contact us, and request maintenance as needed.



A 12-month lease is required. Approved applicants must place a deposit to hold within 24 hours of approval to secure rental and sign lease agreement within 7 days. At the time of receiving keys and signing lease agreement, full first month rent is due as well as the total sum of all required deposits.



Residents responsible for Water, PG&E gas and SMUD electric service. Owner pays for landscape service to front and back yard.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3777378)