2432 Park Estates Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2432 Park Estates Drive

2432 Park Estates Drive · (916) 568-1800 ext. 212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
2432 Park Estates Drive, Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Cottage Park

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
parking
garage
$500 Stimulus Rebate Call Today!!! Stunning 2 Bedroom w/Den or Office Area! Huge Yard, Hardwood Flooring, CH&A - Call 916-568-1800 for leasing information and touring information!

Now leasing gorgeous single story home in the Cottage Park Creekside- Park Hills Estates area of Sacramento. This home is sure to please with so much charm, including restored hardwood flooring, granite style counter tops, a gigantic backyard, garage, cooking friendly gas stove and its all single story!

Get “credit” for paying your rent on time with us! We’re an Experian RentBureau community. We believe that our residents should get credit for managing the payments for the place they call home. That’s why we’ve partnered with Experian RentBureau to include positive rental payment data in Experian credit reports. We offer a professionally managed community, online services to pay rent, contact us, and request maintenance as needed.

A 12-month lease is required. Approved applicants must place a deposit to hold within 24 hours of approval to secure rental and sign lease agreement within 7 days. At the time of receiving keys and signing lease agreement, full first month rent is due as well as the total sum of all required deposits.

Residents responsible for Water, PG&E gas and SMUD electric service. Owner pays for landscape service to front and back yard.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3777378)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2432 Park Estates Drive have any available units?
2432 Park Estates Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arden-Arcade, CA.
What amenities does 2432 Park Estates Drive have?
Some of 2432 Park Estates Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2432 Park Estates Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2432 Park Estates Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2432 Park Estates Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2432 Park Estates Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arden-Arcade.
Does 2432 Park Estates Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2432 Park Estates Drive offers parking.
Does 2432 Park Estates Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2432 Park Estates Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2432 Park Estates Drive have a pool?
No, 2432 Park Estates Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2432 Park Estates Drive have accessible units?
No, 2432 Park Estates Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2432 Park Estates Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2432 Park Estates Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2432 Park Estates Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2432 Park Estates Drive has units with air conditioning.
