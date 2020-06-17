All apartments in Arden-Arcade
Arden-Arcade, CA
2402 Northrop Avenue
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:59 AM

2402 Northrop Avenue

2402 Northrop Ave · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2402 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Woodside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
internet access
Welcome to your Home Sweet Home in Sacramento!! This is the left unit of a duplex and the right unit is also available for rent. The property was completely remodeled in 2014 and it's fully furnished so just bring your suitcase! There are 3 good size bedrooms and 2 full baths with a fireplace in the living room and room for an office next to the dining room. The one car garage has your own washer and dryer plus the driveway can fit another car, possibly two. t's located Just two miles from Sacramento State University and the Arden Fair Mall. Swanston Park is next door with swings, basketball, play structure, water play area for the kids (at heart) and it's very dog friendly! Pets allowed with extra pet deposit. *The furniture, decor and art is subject to change.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2402-northrop-ave-sacramento-ca-95825-usa/1e025efa-c248-44fa-8091-53d1d4b34d4c

(RLNE5667300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 Northrop Avenue have any available units?
2402 Northrop Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2402 Northrop Avenue have?
Some of 2402 Northrop Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 Northrop Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2402 Northrop Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 Northrop Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2402 Northrop Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2402 Northrop Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2402 Northrop Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2402 Northrop Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2402 Northrop Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 Northrop Avenue have a pool?
No, 2402 Northrop Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2402 Northrop Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2402 Northrop Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 Northrop Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2402 Northrop Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2402 Northrop Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2402 Northrop Avenue has units with air conditioning.
