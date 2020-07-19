All apartments in Arden-Arcade
2208 Woodside Lane, 6

2208 Woodside Lane · (916) 292-5672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2208 Woodside Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Woodside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2208 Woodside Lane, 6 - 2208 Woodside Lane, 6 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
2 bed 1 bath Condo! - 2208 Woodside Lane, Unit 6 is an inviting, cozy condo in the heart of Sacramento. This home is a quaint 2 bed/1 bath condo, in a family friendly community, just minutes from Pavilions, Sac State, Arden Fair Mall and the freeway, the location is perfect for any commuter or anyone looking for endless dining and entertainment options!

Amenities Included:

-Tennis Courts

-Multiple Swimming Pools

-Clubhouse

-Gym

Some things to note:

-Online Rent Payment Preferred (can setup autopay)

-Well trained pets 50lbs or less only (must meet pet prior to tenancy)

-Utilities Tenant is responsible for – Electricity and Gas

If you are interested in seeing this property please fill out an inquiry and we will do our best to schedule showings at your convenience, week days or weekends. Call or text At 916-292-5672 to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5913916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Woodside Lane, 6 have any available units?
2208 Woodside Lane, 6 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2208 Woodside Lane, 6 have?
Some of 2208 Woodside Lane, 6's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 Woodside Lane, 6 currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Woodside Lane, 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Woodside Lane, 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 Woodside Lane, 6 is pet friendly.
Does 2208 Woodside Lane, 6 offer parking?
No, 2208 Woodside Lane, 6 does not offer parking.
Does 2208 Woodside Lane, 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 Woodside Lane, 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Woodside Lane, 6 have a pool?
Yes, 2208 Woodside Lane, 6 has a pool.
Does 2208 Woodside Lane, 6 have accessible units?
No, 2208 Woodside Lane, 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Woodside Lane, 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 Woodside Lane, 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2208 Woodside Lane, 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2208 Woodside Lane, 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
