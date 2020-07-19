2208 Woodside Lane, 6

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool tennis court

2 bed 1 bath Condo! - 2208 Woodside Lane, Unit 6 is an inviting, cozy condo in the heart of Sacramento. This home is a quaint 2 bed/1 bath condo, in a family friendly community, just minutes from Pavilions, Sac State, Arden Fair Mall and the freeway, the location is perfect for any commuter or anyone looking for endless dining and entertainment options!



Amenities Included:



-Tennis Courts



-Multiple Swimming Pools



-Clubhouse



-Gym



Some things to note:



-Online Rent Payment Preferred (can setup autopay)



-Well trained pets 50lbs or less only (must meet pet prior to tenancy)



-Utilities Tenant is responsible for – Electricity and Gas



If you are interested in seeing this property please fill out an inquiry and we will do our best to schedule showings at your convenience, week days or weekends. Call or text At 916-292-5672 to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE5913916)