441 Fairview Avenue

Arcadia Award-winning schools. This turnkey town-home has immaculate new wood flooring throughout, new paint, shutters and a new water heater. Plenty of natural sunlight. Living room with high ceiling has a lovely fireplace. Huge master suite upstairs with walk-in closet, tub and a separate shower. The room next to kitchen can be used as the third bedroom. Laundry in the unit. Kitchen has many cabinets. Direct access to a 2 car garage with storage space. Walking distance to 99 Ranch Market, Santa Anita Mall. fine dinning restaurants, supermarkets, Race Track, Holly Ave Elementary School and many more. Easy access to 210 Freeway. The home sits in the heart of Arcadia, very convenient and desirable location. Must see to appreciate.