All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 441 Fairview Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
441 Fairview Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

441 Fairview Avenue

441 Fairview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

441 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Arcadia Award-winning schools. This turnkey town-home has immaculate new wood flooring throughout, new paint, shutters and a new water heater. Plenty of natural sunlight. Living room with high ceiling has a lovely fireplace. Huge master suite upstairs with walk-in closet, tub and a separate shower. The room next to kitchen can be used as the third bedroom. Laundry in the unit. Kitchen has many cabinets. Direct access to a 2 car garage with storage space. Walking distance to 99 Ranch Market, Santa Anita Mall. fine dinning restaurants, supermarkets, Race Track, Holly Ave Elementary School and many more. Easy access to 210 Freeway. The home sits in the heart of Arcadia, very convenient and desirable location. Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 Fairview Avenue have any available units?
441 Fairview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 441 Fairview Avenue have?
Some of 441 Fairview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 Fairview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
441 Fairview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Fairview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 441 Fairview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 441 Fairview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 441 Fairview Avenue offers parking.
Does 441 Fairview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 441 Fairview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Fairview Avenue have a pool?
No, 441 Fairview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 441 Fairview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 441 Fairview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Fairview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 Fairview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 441 Fairview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 441 Fairview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pools
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles