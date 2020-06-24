907 Broadway

Amenities

patio / balcony pool media room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool media room

My property is available from Oct 16, 2015 - Oct 20, 2015. If you have questions or would like to reserve the property, please call or email me.

Details:

LOCATION/LOCATION/LOCATION: Anaheim is theentertainment center of Orange County! THIS VACATION?EVENT home is central to OC, LA, and San Diego off highway 5- Get anywhere or just relax here and see the Disney fireworks from the balcony. We supply treats, beverages, childrens crafts, books, costumes games for outside fun such as crochet and backgammon, a heated jacuzzi, and a beautiful porch to relax and take it all in.



Located on W. Broadway, this home is in one of Anaheims most prominent areas. Pearsons park is blocks away with an outdoor pool, outside theatre and seating, soccer and baseball fields plus more.

ACCOMMODATIONS

Our guests choose this charming home versus one of Disneyland Resorts fine hotels because it allows them a lovely escape from resort crowds and a richer vacation. With its 7 bedrooms, this beauty comfortably accommodates a large or group:

Bed 1-Queen and balcony access

Bed 2-King and balcony access

Bed 3- two twin bunks

Bed 4-Queen

Bed 5-twin bed with twin and full mattresses

Bed 6-master queen with tub and shower

Bed 7-Downstairs adjacent to bathroom-twin bunk beds

Air mattresses left for extra sleeping

And... 3 bathrooms



Enjoy our fully stocked kitchen wares and bathrooms, unique twin balconies off the front second story bedrooms, an old fashioned front porch, flower garden and a meditation area with Coy Pond and Jacuzzi.

Some highlights of Anaheim include:

Enjoy the fine restaurants, gourmet shops, unique shopping, and the fabulous entertainment Anaheim has to offer. You are close to our famed Disneyland, California Adventures park, Down Town Disney-which includes the ESPN and The House of Blues restaurants, the Anaheim convention center, the Toyota Arena / Ducks Pond, and the Angels Baseball Stadium. In a neighboring city, we have Knotts Berry Farm, Soak City,Medieval Times,museums and more!



And...dont forget about downtown historic district which s truly the heartland of Anaheim. Anaheims downtown is bustling with the Packard Building, which houses the new Anaheim Brewery, and the upscale Omami Burger. In addition, the Center Street Promenade is now graced with unique businesses and restaurants which draw people from around the world. Friday and Saturday are now buzzing with tourists, visitors, and locals alike. We also have a Farmers Market on the Promenade every Thursday, where fresh vegetables, home made clothing, jewelry, tasty treats, and all kinds of wonderful trinkets are sold. Hundreds of people flock to the Market on Thursdays. Our new Anaheim Muzeo, which was once the Carnegie Library, is home to wonderful exhibits from around the world. We also have a local artist showing called The Art Crawl on the Promenade one Saturday night each month, with young, aspiring artists from all artistic venues displaying their work.

We love to offer a wealth of local Southern California insights that you wont want to miss as you manage your stay.



So...dont miss this vintage Craftsman Bungalow, in the heart of Anaheim s gentrification boom, it boasts a panache that captured the Anaheim Beautiful Award for 2006.

I look forward to speaking with you soon.



Sincerely,

Stephanie