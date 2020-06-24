All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

907 Broadway

907 W Broadway
Location

907 W Broadway, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
media room
My property is available from Oct 16, 2015 - Oct 20, 2015. If you have questions or would like to reserve the property, please call or email me.
Details:
LOCATION/LOCATION/LOCATION: Anaheim is theentertainment center of Orange County! THIS VACATION?EVENT home is central to OC, LA, and San Diego off highway 5- Get anywhere or just relax here and see the Disney fireworks from the balcony. We supply treats, beverages, childrens crafts, books, costumes games for outside fun such as crochet and backgammon, a heated jacuzzi, and a beautiful porch to relax and take it all in.

Located on W. Broadway, this home is in one of Anaheims most prominent areas. Pearsons park is blocks away with an outdoor pool, outside theatre and seating, soccer and baseball fields plus more.
ACCOMMODATIONS
Our guests choose this charming home versus one of Disneyland Resorts fine hotels because it allows them a lovely escape from resort crowds and a richer vacation. With its 7 bedrooms, this beauty comfortably accommodates a large or group:
Bed 1-Queen and balcony access
Bed 2-King and balcony access
Bed 3- two twin bunks
Bed 4-Queen
Bed 5-twin bed with twin and full mattresses
Bed 6-master queen with tub and shower
Bed 7-Downstairs adjacent to bathroom-twin bunk beds
Air mattresses left for extra sleeping
And... 3 bathrooms

Enjoy our fully stocked kitchen wares and bathrooms, unique twin balconies off the front second story bedrooms, an old fashioned front porch, flower garden and a meditation area with Coy Pond and Jacuzzi.
Some highlights of Anaheim include:
Enjoy the fine restaurants, gourmet shops, unique shopping, and the fabulous entertainment Anaheim has to offer. You are close to our famed Disneyland, California Adventures park, Down Town Disney-which includes the ESPN and The House of Blues restaurants, the Anaheim convention center, the Toyota Arena / Ducks Pond, and the Angels Baseball Stadium. In a neighboring city, we have Knotts Berry Farm, Soak City,Medieval Times,museums and more!

And...dont forget about downtown historic district which s truly the heartland of Anaheim. Anaheims downtown is bustling with the Packard Building, which houses the new Anaheim Brewery, and the upscale Omami Burger. In addition, the Center Street Promenade is now graced with unique businesses and restaurants which draw people from around the world. Friday and Saturday are now buzzing with tourists, visitors, and locals alike. We also have a Farmers Market on the Promenade every Thursday, where fresh vegetables, home made clothing, jewelry, tasty treats, and all kinds of wonderful trinkets are sold. Hundreds of people flock to the Market on Thursdays. Our new Anaheim Muzeo, which was once the Carnegie Library, is home to wonderful exhibits from around the world. We also have a local artist showing called The Art Crawl on the Promenade one Saturday night each month, with young, aspiring artists from all artistic venues displaying their work.
We love to offer a wealth of local Southern California insights that you wont want to miss as you manage your stay.

So...dont miss this vintage Craftsman Bungalow, in the heart of Anaheim s gentrification boom, it boasts a panache that captured the Anaheim Beautiful Award for 2006.
I look forward to speaking with you soon.

Sincerely,
Stephanie

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Broadway have any available units?
907 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 907 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
907 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 907 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 907 Broadway offer parking?
No, 907 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 907 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Broadway have a pool?
Yes, 907 Broadway has a pool.
Does 907 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 907 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 907 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 907 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
