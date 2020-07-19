All apartments in Anaheim
8258 E Birch Tree Lane

8258 East Birch Tree Lane · (714) 426-3800
Location

8258 East Birch Tree Lane, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Summit of Anaheim Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1661 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Birch Tree Ln. is an amazing two story attached property located in the highly sought after community of Summit Terrace in Anaheim Hills. This inviting home offers 1,661 sq. ft. of comfortable living space with 3 spacious bedrooms; 2.5 partially remodeled bathrooms, a gorgeous formal living room and dining room, an open concept family room and remodeled kitchen, indoor laundry and a 2-car garage. Birch Tree Ln. is nicely appointed with upgrades, some of which include tile floors, a dual sided gas fireplace, high ceilings, plantation shutters and raised panel doors. The master suite offers a walk in closet and dual vanities and the upstairs bedrooms have a Jack & Jill bathroom. You’ll love the kitchen as it comes with recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. These grounds are stunning with the home sitting on a corner lot and the backyard offers pavers with a built-in BBQ. This is an amazing home and it will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8258 E Birch Tree Lane have any available units?
8258 E Birch Tree Lane has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 8258 E Birch Tree Lane have?
Some of 8258 E Birch Tree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8258 E Birch Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8258 E Birch Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8258 E Birch Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8258 E Birch Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 8258 E Birch Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8258 E Birch Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 8258 E Birch Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8258 E Birch Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8258 E Birch Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 8258 E Birch Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8258 E Birch Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 8258 E Birch Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8258 E Birch Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8258 E Birch Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
