8258 E Birch Tree Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Birch Tree Ln. is an amazing two story attached property located in the highly sought after community of Summit Terrace in Anaheim Hills. This inviting home offers 1,661 sq. ft. of comfortable living space with 3 spacious bedrooms; 2.5 partially remodeled bathrooms, a gorgeous formal living room and dining room, an open concept family room and remodeled kitchen, indoor laundry and a 2-car garage. Birch Tree Ln. is nicely appointed with upgrades, some of which include tile floors, a dual sided gas fireplace, high ceilings, plantation shutters and raised panel doors. The master suite offers a walk in closet and dual vanities and the upstairs bedrooms have a Jack & Jill bathroom. You’ll love the kitchen as it comes with recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. These grounds are stunning with the home sitting on a corner lot and the backyard offers pavers with a built-in BBQ. This is an amazing home and it will not last!