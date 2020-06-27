All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated July 22 2019 at 1:26 PM

807 South Valley Street

807 South Valley Street · No Longer Available
Location

807 South Valley Street, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Fabulous West Anaheim 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with spacious front and back yards back on the market. Attached 2 car garage with access through the kitchen. Extremely well maintained with custom woodwork throughout as well as beautiful laminate floors. Recess lighting all around, with high ceilings in the living room, custom shelves, huge slider and natural light brings the outside into the living room. Special touches abound. Newer windows, and A/C.
Fabulous West Anaheim 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with spacious front and back yards back on the market. Attached 2 car garage with access through the kitchen. Extremely well maintained with custom woodwork throughout as well as beautiful laminate floors. Recess lighting all around, with high ceilings in the living room, custom shelves, huge slider and natural light brings the outside into the living room. Special touches abound. Newer windows, and A/C.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 South Valley Street have any available units?
807 South Valley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 South Valley Street have?
Some of 807 South Valley Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 South Valley Street currently offering any rent specials?
807 South Valley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 South Valley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 South Valley Street is pet friendly.
Does 807 South Valley Street offer parking?
Yes, 807 South Valley Street offers parking.
Does 807 South Valley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 South Valley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 South Valley Street have a pool?
No, 807 South Valley Street does not have a pool.
Does 807 South Valley Street have accessible units?
No, 807 South Valley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 807 South Valley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 South Valley Street has units with dishwashers.
