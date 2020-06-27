807 South Valley Street

Amenities
Fabulous West Anaheim 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with spacious front and back yards back on the market. Attached 2 car garage with access through the kitchen. Extremely well maintained with custom woodwork throughout as well as beautiful laminate floors. Recess lighting all around, with high ceilings in the living room, custom shelves, huge slider and natural light brings the outside into the living room. Special touches abound. Newer windows, and A/C.
