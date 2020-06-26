All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 745 N East Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
745 N East Street
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:00 AM

745 N East Street

745 North East Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
The Colony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

745 North East Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!

What a RENTERS DELIGHT!! This model like townhouse in the heart of Anaheim is actually for rent!

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath that is fully upgraded with new counter tops, appliances, water heater and much more. It has a large backyard with newly installed fence. Close to Disneyland and you can watch fireworks every evening from your own patio. And there's more! it comes with all furnitures and appliances! just bring in your luggage and settle in!

It is only 10 minute walk to Fullerton Metro link Station and close to freeways 5 and 91. Close to Disneyland and you can watch fireworks every evening from your own patio.

Click on virtual tour link and step right in!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 N East Street have any available units?
745 N East Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 745 N East Street currently offering any rent specials?
745 N East Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 N East Street pet-friendly?
No, 745 N East Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 745 N East Street offer parking?
No, 745 N East Street does not offer parking.
Does 745 N East Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 N East Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 N East Street have a pool?
No, 745 N East Street does not have a pool.
Does 745 N East Street have accessible units?
No, 745 N East Street does not have accessible units.
Does 745 N East Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 N East Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 745 N East Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 N East Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln
Anaheim, CA 92802
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road
Anaheim, CA 92804
Lemon Terrace
1016 South Lemon Street
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles