745 N East Street

patio / balcony recently renovated

What a RENTERS DELIGHT!! This model like townhouse in the heart of Anaheim is actually for rent!



Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath that is fully upgraded with new counter tops, appliances, water heater and much more. It has a large backyard with newly installed fence. Close to Disneyland and you can watch fireworks every evening from your own patio. And there's more! it comes with all furnitures and appliances! just bring in your luggage and settle in!



It is only 10 minute walk to Fullerton Metro link Station and close to freeways 5 and 91. Close to Disneyland and you can watch fireworks every evening from your own patio.



