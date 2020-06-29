7291 E Columbus Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan range oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautifully landscaped home is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in Anaheim Hills featuring three bedrooms plus a den, a walk-in master closet, two full bathrooms, a laundry room, and an attached 2 car garage. This home comes with an abundance of storage, including two built-in desks, a large entry closet, an oversized custom kitchen island, and a built-in entertainment center in the den. Located walking distance from Canyon Rim Elementary, Canyon Rim Park, Walnut Canyon Reservoir, and Oak Canyon Nature Center; and just a quick five minute drive to Anaheim Hills Golf Course and the Festival Shopping Center. This home is ready now and will not last!