7291 E Columbus Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 2:45 PM

7291 E Columbus Drive

7291 Columbus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7291 Columbus Drive, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
oven
This beautifully landscaped home is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in Anaheim Hills featuring three bedrooms plus a den, a walk-in master closet, two full bathrooms, a laundry room, and an attached 2 car garage. This home comes with an abundance of storage, including two built-in desks, a large entry closet, an oversized custom kitchen island, and a built-in entertainment center in the den. Located walking distance from Canyon Rim Elementary, Canyon Rim Park, Walnut Canyon Reservoir, and Oak Canyon Nature Center; and just a quick five minute drive to Anaheim Hills Golf Course and the Festival Shopping Center. This home is ready now and will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7291 E Columbus Drive have any available units?
7291 E Columbus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7291 E Columbus Drive have?
Some of 7291 E Columbus Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7291 E Columbus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7291 E Columbus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7291 E Columbus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7291 E Columbus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7291 E Columbus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7291 E Columbus Drive offers parking.
Does 7291 E Columbus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7291 E Columbus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7291 E Columbus Drive have a pool?
No, 7291 E Columbus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7291 E Columbus Drive have accessible units?
No, 7291 E Columbus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7291 E Columbus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7291 E Columbus Drive has units with dishwashers.

