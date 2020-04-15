All apartments in Anaheim
722 S Hacienda St

722 South Hacienda Street · No Longer Available
Location

722 South Hacienda Street, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Home in Anaheim with Bonus Sun Room! - Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Home in Anaheim with Bonus Sun Room!

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House FRIDAY, JANUARY 11th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite from 6:00PM to 7:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!

Newly remodeled
New paint
New flooring
New Kitchen Cabinets
New window Blinds
New water-heater
Ceiling Fans throughout
Master bedroom has master bathroom
Fireplace in Living Room
No Air Conditioning
Large Bonus Sunroom
2 Car Garage W/ laundry hook-ups

NON-SMOKING HOME
$2,595 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing.
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4501207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 S Hacienda St have any available units?
722 S Hacienda St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 S Hacienda St have?
Some of 722 S Hacienda St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 S Hacienda St currently offering any rent specials?
722 S Hacienda St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 S Hacienda St pet-friendly?
Yes, 722 S Hacienda St is pet friendly.
Does 722 S Hacienda St offer parking?
Yes, 722 S Hacienda St does offer parking.
Does 722 S Hacienda St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 S Hacienda St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 S Hacienda St have a pool?
No, 722 S Hacienda St does not have a pool.
Does 722 S Hacienda St have accessible units?
No, 722 S Hacienda St does not have accessible units.
Does 722 S Hacienda St have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 S Hacienda St does not have units with dishwashers.
