722 S Hacienda St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Home in Anaheim with Bonus Sun Room! - Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Home in Anaheim with Bonus Sun Room!



APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House FRIDAY, JANUARY 11th!

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite from 6:00PM to 7:00PM

There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!



Newly remodeled

New paint

New flooring

New Kitchen Cabinets

New window Blinds

New water-heater

Ceiling Fans throughout

Master bedroom has master bathroom

Fireplace in Living Room

No Air Conditioning

Large Bonus Sunroom

2 Car Garage W/ laundry hook-ups



NON-SMOKING HOME

$2,595 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law



This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing.

Please call 657-242-3634 for more details

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4501207)