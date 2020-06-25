All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

6539 E Camino Vista

6539 East Camino Vista · No Longer Available
Location

6539 East Camino Vista, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nestled in the Parkview Community, this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features granite countertops and laminate wood flooring throughout. The main level has an open concept kitchen, dining, and living room area that opens to a patio area overlooking a community greenbelt. A 2 car garage with direct access to the home makes this a great space for any growing family. Conveniently cross the street from the community pool. Walking distance to Anaheim Hills Golf Course, Oak Canyon Nature Center, and Anaheim Hills Saddle Club. Centrally located near local schools - less than 1 mile to Anaheim Hills Elementary, 2 miles to El Rancho Charter, and 3 miles to Canyon High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6539 E Camino Vista have any available units?
6539 E Camino Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 6539 E Camino Vista have?
Some of 6539 E Camino Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6539 E Camino Vista currently offering any rent specials?
6539 E Camino Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6539 E Camino Vista pet-friendly?
No, 6539 E Camino Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 6539 E Camino Vista offer parking?
Yes, 6539 E Camino Vista offers parking.
Does 6539 E Camino Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6539 E Camino Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6539 E Camino Vista have a pool?
Yes, 6539 E Camino Vista has a pool.
Does 6539 E Camino Vista have accessible units?
No, 6539 E Camino Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 6539 E Camino Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6539 E Camino Vista has units with dishwashers.
