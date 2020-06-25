6539 E Camino Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nestled in the Parkview Community, this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features granite countertops and laminate wood flooring throughout. The main level has an open concept kitchen, dining, and living room area that opens to a patio area overlooking a community greenbelt. A 2 car garage with direct access to the home makes this a great space for any growing family. Conveniently cross the street from the community pool. Walking distance to Anaheim Hills Golf Course, Oak Canyon Nature Center, and Anaheim Hills Saddle Club. Centrally located near local schools - less than 1 mile to Anaheim Hills Elementary, 2 miles to El Rancho Charter, and 3 miles to Canyon High.