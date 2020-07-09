622 South Gilmar Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

This lovely upgraded home is located in a great family neighborhood near Willow Park. The home features a remodeled kitchen, upgraded bathrooms, upgraded flooring, dual pane windows, extensive recessed lighting, central heat and air conditioning, multiple ceiling fans, wainscoting in living room, wood beams in family room, a private back yard, covered patio and a 2 car attached garage with direct access to the home. Owner is to pay for gardening services. Tenants are to pay for all utilities. No smoking. Washer dryer hookups are located in the garage. Pets under 25 pounds will be considered. Available immediately. Please call Jen at 714.920.0717 for more information or to schedule a showing.