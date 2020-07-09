All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

622 South Gilmar Street

622 South Gilmar Street · No Longer Available
Location

622 South Gilmar Street, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
This lovely upgraded home is located in a great family neighborhood near Willow Park. The home features a remodeled kitchen, upgraded bathrooms, upgraded flooring, dual pane windows, extensive recessed lighting, central heat and air conditioning, multiple ceiling fans, wainscoting in living room, wood beams in family room, a private back yard, covered patio and a 2 car attached garage with direct access to the home. Owner is to pay for gardening services. Tenants are to pay for all utilities. No smoking. Washer dryer hookups are located in the garage. Pets under 25 pounds will be considered. Available immediately. Please call Jen at 714.920.0717 for more information or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 South Gilmar Street have any available units?
622 South Gilmar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 South Gilmar Street have?
Some of 622 South Gilmar Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 South Gilmar Street currently offering any rent specials?
622 South Gilmar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 South Gilmar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 South Gilmar Street is pet friendly.
Does 622 South Gilmar Street offer parking?
Yes, 622 South Gilmar Street offers parking.
Does 622 South Gilmar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 South Gilmar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 South Gilmar Street have a pool?
No, 622 South Gilmar Street does not have a pool.
Does 622 South Gilmar Street have accessible units?
No, 622 South Gilmar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 622 South Gilmar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 South Gilmar Street does not have units with dishwashers.

