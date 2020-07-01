All apartments in Anaheim
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1734 N Rainwood Cir Unit C
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

1734 N Rainwood Cir Unit C

1734 Rainwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1734 Rainwood Circle, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3Bd 1.5Ba Two Story Townhouse in Anaheim - You must see this great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome! It features a bright living room, dining room and kitchen that soak in the natural light. Kitchen features natural Maple Wood cabinets and tile floors. Home has been freshly painted and there are Pergo floors throughout. All bedrooms on the second floor. Each bedroom is generously sized with mirrored closet door. Enjoy the private outdoor patio and attached 2 car garage. Garage offers plenty of storage space and includes washer and dryer! Winwood HOA offers community amenities such as: green belts, pool and jacuzzi. Located close to highly rated schools, freeways, shopping, dining and entertainment. Won't last long! Apply TODAY!!

Submit on pets.

To schedule a showing please contact: Frances at 714-248-5207 or showings2@RpmCoast.com

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For additional information please contact: Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or showings2@RpmCoast.com

(RLNE5523432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 N Rainwood Cir Unit C have any available units?
1734 N Rainwood Cir Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1734 N Rainwood Cir Unit C have?
Some of 1734 N Rainwood Cir Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1734 N Rainwood Cir Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1734 N Rainwood Cir Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 N Rainwood Cir Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1734 N Rainwood Cir Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 1734 N Rainwood Cir Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 1734 N Rainwood Cir Unit C offers parking.
Does 1734 N Rainwood Cir Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1734 N Rainwood Cir Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 N Rainwood Cir Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 1734 N Rainwood Cir Unit C has a pool.
Does 1734 N Rainwood Cir Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1734 N Rainwood Cir Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 N Rainwood Cir Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1734 N Rainwood Cir Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.

