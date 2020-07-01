1734 N Rainwood Cir Unit C

Amenities

3Bd 1.5Ba Two Story Townhouse in Anaheim - You must see this great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome! It features a bright living room, dining room and kitchen that soak in the natural light. Kitchen features natural Maple Wood cabinets and tile floors. Home has been freshly painted and there are Pergo floors throughout. All bedrooms on the second floor. Each bedroom is generously sized with mirrored closet door. Enjoy the private outdoor patio and attached 2 car garage. Garage offers plenty of storage space and includes washer and dryer! Winwood HOA offers community amenities such as: green belts, pool and jacuzzi. Located close to highly rated schools, freeways, shopping, dining and entertainment. Won't last long! Apply TODAY!!



Submit on pets.



To schedule a showing please contact: Frances at 714-248-5207 or showings2@RpmCoast.com



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 deposit for each approved pet.

For additional information please contact: Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or showings2@RpmCoast.com



