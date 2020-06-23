1120 North Roxboro

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage sauna

Spacious and Nicely Updated House With Great Front and Back Yards - Located on a large corner lot in a cul de sac street is this very spacious three bedroom, two and a half bath home with many designer accents throughout. Upon entering the home you'll find tall vaulted ceilings, beautiful tile flooring, open floor plan and beautiful back yard for privacy and entertaining. Custom dark cherry wood kitchen cabinets, high end stainless steel appliances and breakfast counter open to a spacious living area. There is a infrared sauna in the garage as well to relax after a long days work. Very well made patio furniture and deluxe BBQ stay with the home for your enjoyment. This home shows great pride of ownership and is available now!



