Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1120 North Roxboro
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

1120 North Roxboro

1120 North Roxboro Street · No Longer Available
Location

1120 North Roxboro Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
East Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
Spacious and Nicely Updated House With Great Front and Back Yards - Located on a large corner lot in a cul de sac street is this very spacious three bedroom, two and a half bath home with many designer accents throughout. Upon entering the home you'll find tall vaulted ceilings, beautiful tile flooring, open floor plan and beautiful back yard for privacy and entertaining. Custom dark cherry wood kitchen cabinets, high end stainless steel appliances and breakfast counter open to a spacious living area. There is a infrared sauna in the garage as well to relax after a long days work. Very well made patio furniture and deluxe BBQ stay with the home for your enjoyment. This home shows great pride of ownership and is available now!

(RLNE4512505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 North Roxboro have any available units?
1120 North Roxboro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 North Roxboro have?
Some of 1120 North Roxboro's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 North Roxboro currently offering any rent specials?
1120 North Roxboro isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 North Roxboro pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 North Roxboro is pet friendly.
Does 1120 North Roxboro offer parking?
Yes, 1120 North Roxboro does offer parking.
Does 1120 North Roxboro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 North Roxboro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 North Roxboro have a pool?
No, 1120 North Roxboro does not have a pool.
Does 1120 North Roxboro have accessible units?
No, 1120 North Roxboro does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 North Roxboro have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 North Roxboro does not have units with dishwashers.
