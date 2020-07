1081 S Burlwood Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME LOCATED IN THE WINDOW HILL COMMUNITY. FEATURING 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, 2,582 SQ.FT OF LIVING SPACE AND 12.,750 SQ.FT LOT(APPROX). DOUBLE DOOR FRONT ENTRY. LARGE FORMAL LIVING ROOM. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES. ADJACENT TO THE KITCHEN IS THE HUGE FAMILY ROOM WITH WETBAR. RECESS LIGHTING, CROWN MOLDING. FAMILY ROOM OPENS TO THE LARGE GREEN BACKYARD. NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT. NEW LAMINATED FLOORING,

THE SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE IS COMPLETE WITH LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET, BEAUTIFUL REMODELED MASTER BATH WITH DUAL SINK, SOAKING TUB AND SEPERATE SHOWER. DOWNSTAIRS LAUNDRY ROOM. 3 CAR GARAGE. GREAT FLOOR PLAN. GREAT LOCATION. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING CENTERS. GOLF COURSE, HIKING TRAILS, AND EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAYS.