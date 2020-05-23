All apartments in Aliso Viejo
96 Plateau
96 Plateau

96 Plateau · No Longer Available
Location

96 Plateau, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Promenade

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Welcome Home... Really nice detached home in the desirable community of The Promenades in Aliso Viejo. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, walking distance to award winning schools, shops, parks and entertainment. Trails in Aliso Wood Canyon Wilderness Park are nearby. This home features
3 bedrooms + a large loft that has a custom built-in office. Master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a balcony with panoramic view. Spacious living room leads to family room and kitchen area with lots of storage. Open floorplan with cathedral ceiling, tile and hardwood floors; is light and bright with lots of windows and plantation shutters. Enclosed laundry room upstairs and 2 car garage with driveway. Enjoy the beautiful backyard with plenty of grass and covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 Plateau have any available units?
96 Plateau doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 96 Plateau have?
Some of 96 Plateau's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 Plateau currently offering any rent specials?
96 Plateau is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Plateau pet-friendly?
No, 96 Plateau is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 96 Plateau offer parking?
Yes, 96 Plateau offers parking.
Does 96 Plateau have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96 Plateau does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Plateau have a pool?
No, 96 Plateau does not have a pool.
Does 96 Plateau have accessible units?
No, 96 Plateau does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Plateau have units with dishwashers?
No, 96 Plateau does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Plateau have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Plateau does not have units with air conditioning.
