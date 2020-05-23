96 Plateau

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Welcome Home... Really nice detached home in the desirable community of The Promenades in Aliso Viejo. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, walking distance to award winning schools, shops, parks and entertainment. Trails in Aliso Wood Canyon Wilderness Park are nearby. This home features

3 bedrooms + a large loft that has a custom built-in office. Master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a balcony with panoramic view. Spacious living room leads to family room and kitchen area with lots of storage. Open floorplan with cathedral ceiling, tile and hardwood floors; is light and bright with lots of windows and plantation shutters. Enclosed laundry room upstairs and 2 car garage with driveway. Enjoy the beautiful backyard with plenty of grass and covered patio.