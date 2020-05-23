92 Pamplona

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool refrigerator

Beautiful & pristine, this rare Montelena carriage unit is available for lease. Situated in a gated community & offering beautiful views of Saddleback Mountain, tree lined streets a neighborhood park with pool and jacuzzi.

This spacious great room floor plan with vaulted ceilings has lots of natural light. Owner has added many upgrades, including plantation shutters, new flooring and baseboards & quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Master suite features a walk in closet & dual vanity. This is a great location with 2 balconies surrounded by mature trees and lots of privacy in a quiet neighborhood. Conveniently close to toll road, outstanding schools, shopping & restaurants