Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:07 PM

92 Pamplona

92 Pamplona · No Longer Available
Aliso Viejo
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

92 Pamplona, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful & pristine, this rare Montelena carriage unit is available for lease. Situated in a gated community & offering beautiful views of Saddleback Mountain, tree lined streets a neighborhood park with pool and jacuzzi.
This spacious great room floor plan with vaulted ceilings has lots of natural light. Owner has added many upgrades, including plantation shutters, new flooring and baseboards & quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Master suite features a walk in closet & dual vanity. This is a great location with 2 balconies surrounded by mature trees and lots of privacy in a quiet neighborhood. Conveniently close to toll road, outstanding schools, shopping & restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Pamplona have any available units?
92 Pamplona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 92 Pamplona have?
Some of 92 Pamplona's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Pamplona currently offering any rent specials?
92 Pamplona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Pamplona pet-friendly?
No, 92 Pamplona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 92 Pamplona offer parking?
No, 92 Pamplona does not offer parking.
Does 92 Pamplona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 Pamplona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Pamplona have a pool?
Yes, 92 Pamplona has a pool.
Does 92 Pamplona have accessible units?
No, 92 Pamplona does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Pamplona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 Pamplona has units with dishwashers.
Does 92 Pamplona have units with air conditioning?
No, 92 Pamplona does not have units with air conditioning.

