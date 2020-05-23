9 Woodswallow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

No pets permitted. | Wonderful Laguna Audubon location within the Laguna Beach Unified School District. Beautifully remodeled and cared for detached home with desirable floor plan and great natural light. Living, dining areas have high ceilings, gas burning fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with Quartz counters, updated cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Double stainless kitchen sink with garden window looking to the rear patio and garden. Den off the kitchen has French doors to the rear patio. A half bath is convenient near the entry with updated vanity. Three bedrooms upstairs with high ceilings, including a spacious master suite with dual vanities and a shower/tub. Secondary bedrooms share a remodeled bathroom and have good closet spaces. Direct access two car large garage with laundry hookups. Outdoors, the rear patio is sizeable and fenced in. Patio has a built-in barbecue, easy maintenance hardscape and landscaped garden areas. Green front grassy yard with colorful plantings and mature trees. Just across the corner from the bus stop, blocks away from the park, close to freeway access, minutes to Aliso Viejo Town Center and right down Laguna Canyon all the best of Laguna Beach awaits.