Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:49 PM

9 Woodswallow Lane

9 Woodswallow Lane · (949) 422-6122
Location

9 Woodswallow Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Laguna Audubon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1492 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
No pets permitted. | Wonderful Laguna Audubon location within the Laguna Beach Unified School District. Beautifully remodeled and cared for detached home with desirable floor plan and great natural light. Living, dining areas have high ceilings, gas burning fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with Quartz counters, updated cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Double stainless kitchen sink with garden window looking to the rear patio and garden. Den off the kitchen has French doors to the rear patio. A half bath is convenient near the entry with updated vanity. Three bedrooms upstairs with high ceilings, including a spacious master suite with dual vanities and a shower/tub. Secondary bedrooms share a remodeled bathroom and have good closet spaces. Direct access two car large garage with laundry hookups. Outdoors, the rear patio is sizeable and fenced in. Patio has a built-in barbecue, easy maintenance hardscape and landscaped garden areas. Green front grassy yard with colorful plantings and mature trees. Just across the corner from the bus stop, blocks away from the park, close to freeway access, minutes to Aliso Viejo Town Center and right down Laguna Canyon all the best of Laguna Beach awaits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Woodswallow Lane have any available units?
9 Woodswallow Lane has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Woodswallow Lane have?
Some of 9 Woodswallow Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Woodswallow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9 Woodswallow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Woodswallow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9 Woodswallow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 9 Woodswallow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9 Woodswallow Lane does offer parking.
Does 9 Woodswallow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Woodswallow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Woodswallow Lane have a pool?
No, 9 Woodswallow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9 Woodswallow Lane have accessible units?
No, 9 Woodswallow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Woodswallow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Woodswallow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Woodswallow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Woodswallow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
